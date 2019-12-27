The documentary Path of the Past celebrates members of the Greatest Generation, or those who grew up during the Great Depression and fought in World War II. It honors the sacrifices they made during the war and tells a cautionary tale of the horrors of war.
The film is based on Lou Baczewski’s book Louch, which tells the story of his grandfather Sgt. Louis “Louch” Baczewski. The sergeant served on a tank crew in the 3rd Armored Division that fought all five major European campaigns, including the Battle of the Bulge. The film focuses more on the costs and destruction of the war and less on the American victory.
“If you want to know what war is really like, Louch is a must read,” states retired Lt. General Thomas Griffin, former commander of the 3rd Armored Division. “[Louch’s] experience as a tanker in Spearhead, the great 3rd Armored Division, represents not only those who fought the war, but how they fought, the sacrifices they made, and in many cases, how they suffered and died.”
In June 2015, Lou Baczewski bicycled more than 700 kilometers of the path his grandfather's division followed and fought through Europe in World War II. His recordings of the trip were combined with audio recordings of tankers and stock footage from the 3rd Armored Division’s battles to create Path of the Past.
"Path of the Past is an effort to tell others the wisdom and personal connection I was honored to learn from my own grandfather through his seemingly impossible survival of WWII, and to give something back in the process,” Baczewski said.
2020 screenings will be held at Big Daddy's in Soulard on Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., with proceeds benefiting HEROES Care, and at the St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center on April 19.