The board of directors at Creve Couer-based nonprofit VOYCE appointed Marjorie Moore as its new executive director. She succeeds Mary Lynn Faunda Donovan, who stepped down after 10 years of service.
Donovan and Lauree Peterson-Sakai, the chair of VOYCE’s board, welcomed Moore at VOYCE’s 25th Anniversary Caregiver Awards Luncheon on Dec. 5.
VOYCE serves as the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program for the Greater St. Louis area, advocating for the rights and dignity of individuals living in long-term care settings.
“I’m honored to be the next caretaker of this important organization,” Moore said. “Too often, seniors and those with disabilities are overlooked, especially when it comes to long-term care. This leaves them vulnerable to abuse and neglect. As a community, we are called to do better, and I’m ready to lead that charge in the 21 counties VOYCE serves. I can’t wait to work with our board, staff and volunteers to expand the resources for those seeking long-term care and promote the protection and care of the 22,000 people in our communities that call long-term care ‘home.’”
Moore previously served for 11 years as president and CEO of MindsEye, an organization that connects individuals with vision loss to audio information. She also served for a year and a half as executive director of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's St. Louis Chapter. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in broadcast and electronic communication from Marquette University in Milwaukee and was a member of the 2014-2015 class of Leadership St. Louis.