The University City Children’s Center recently kicked off its 50th birthday celebration with a Block Party.
“The Block Party is an annual event for UCCC recognizing that blocks are an essential tool of early childhood development," says Steve Zwolak, the center's executive director.
Zwolak says that playing with blocks facilitates multiple aspects of development.
“Playing with blocks can develop cooperation, problem-solving, persistence, resiliency, empathy, fine motor skills, creativity and self-expression,” he explains. “It helps children understand how to work with each other, how things go away and come back — helps cognitive thinking. Playing with blocks also helps emotional, social and intellectual development.”
But apparently children aren’t the only individuals to benefit from blocks.
“Adults can reach their own inner child when playing with blocks,” Zwolak adds. “They can be a great source for inspiration for any age. Blocks can be one of the greatest tools that children have to play with for holistic development.”
Founded as a non-sectarian preschool in 1970, the center's goal is to create a nurturing environment where children from different backgrounds can learn and play together in a community respectful of diversity and individuality.
“UCCC’s 150 infants, toddlers and preschoolers come from more than 30 different zip codes and represent a racially, ethnically and socioeconomically diverse mix," Zwolak said.
The Block Party was just the beginning of the University City Children’s Center birthday celebration. Events will come up throughout the year, and Zwolak says the Block Party was "something very special and significant to begin the celebration."