“Small businesses are hurting from events and public gatherings being cancelled and people choosing to stay home,” reads an Instagram post from The Women’s Creative, a St. Louis-based organization supporting women-owned businesses.
Since entering a state of national emergency, the country and the metro area community have continued to feel the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic. Public health officials encourage social distancing or limiting public gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Women’s Creative is continuing its work to support the metro area’s small businesses by hosting a livestream event titled, “Creative During Covid - Creative Business Growth in Uncertain Times.” The online workshop promises “tips, tricks and strategies to help businesses pivot, survive and even thrive while we are all stuck at home,” according to the press release.
The livestream begins tonight, March 16, at 7 p.m., and a video of the workshop will be available at thewomenscreative.com throughout the next several weeks.
The Women’s Creative also partnered with Experience Booklet to create a local movement through social media to boost metro area business. The organizations created a public Facebook group called #314TOGETHER to allow users to get the word out about businesses’ services, needs and promotions during this time.
Access the livestream using this link, and click here to read more about healthy precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.