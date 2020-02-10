Approximately 50 individuals gathered on The Last Hotel’s rooftop for the hotel's first ever Polar Plunge to benefit Stray Rescue of St. Louis.
“We love our rooftop and wanted to offer the pool as a destination all year round,” says Will Rogers, director of food and beverage at The Last Hotel. “We hope that the Plunge will let people know a dip in our pool is not just for summer! As for the partnership with Stray Rescue, I have three pets that are all rescues and the cause is close to my heart.”
Of the 50 patrons, 19 people took the plunge on Feb. 1 and received a commemorative towel. Those who donated also received a free drink.
“With donations the day of, we raised more than $500,” Rogers said. “That’s a lot of kibble.”
In terms of whether the event will become annual, Rogers says he hopes other groups and organizations saw the event and feel inspired to plunge as well.
“It would be a great way for companies to pit departments against each other for friendly competition to raise money for causes,” he says.