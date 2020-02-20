Dr. Gwendolyn Packnett, Marian Nunn, Peggy Lewis Carol Loeb

St. Louis Women of Achievement officers Dr. Gwendolyn Packnett, Marian Nunn, Peggy Lewis and Carol Loeb celebrated the organization's 65th anniversary at an event on Jan. 21.

 dianeandersonphotography.com

The St. Louis nonprofit organization known as the Women of Achievement has officially announced the 10 distinguished metro area women to be honored this year for their impact on the community. The 2020 Women of Achievement will be recognized at the 2020 Women of Achievement Luncheon on May 12 at the Ritz-Carlton in St. Louis.

Congratulations to the 2020 Class of Honorees, which includes:

Susan Balk — Impactful Leadership

Debbie Caplin — Pet Therapy Advocacy

Carlene Davis — Lifetime Service

Susan Gobbo — Multicultural Enrichment

Jennifer Hillman — Creative Philanthropy

Sue Hockensmith — Compassionate Welfare

Sherrill Jackson — Health & Education

Toni Renee Jordan — Change Agent

Susan Katzman — Women’s Empowerment

Joan Lipkin — Arts & Social Justice

According to a press release, the Women of Achievement organization accepts honoree nominations from the St. Louis metro area and Illinois metro east and makes selections based on significant voluntary contributions, leadership and commitment to improving the community. The organization considers the nominees’ impact on education, arts, health, social justice and other areas of society.

For more information about the organization and upcoming luncheon, visit woastl.org.