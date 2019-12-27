In the greater St. Louis region, 1 in 6 people live in poverty and struggle with hunger, including 172,000 children. Artists for a Cause, a national nonprofit that supports artists who serve community needs, is hosting Dance for Food in St. Louis to help those dealing with food insecurity.
The Dance for Food event unites dance companies in the metro area and invites audiences to support their neighbors in need. The program is artistically directed by Linda Green, and many of Missouri’s finest dancers have been hired to showcase their talents. The only admission fee is a bag of unexpired, nonperishable goods.
Operation Food Source and Food Outreach will receive the food collected. New this year, Artist for a Cause is partnering with Modern American Dance Company as the fiscal sponsor of Dance for Food. Thanks to Dance for Food partners and support from the Bayer Foundation, these events will continue to help feed the hungry in the St. Louis area.
“Artists for a Cause is so proud to be partnering with MADCO this season, the fourth consecutive Dance for Food series in St Louis. Each year, we strive to serve more community members who can see some of the best dance companies in the metro area, literally for beans," said Terry Barber, executive director and founder of Artist for a Cause. "MADCO was an obvious choice as a partner because they are a clear leader in artistic excellence and also have a mission that is aligned with the work of Artists for a Cause.”
Dance for Food is on Jan. 22 and 26 at the Grandel Theatre.