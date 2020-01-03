The prestigious 2019 St. Louis Award was presented to Tom Stillman on Dec. 17 at the visitor center in Forest Park. Stillman was selected as the recipient for his leadership of the St. Louis Blues organization, which resulted “in one of the most exciting moments in St. Louis sports history, a Stanley Cup Championship,” said Andrew C. Taylor, St. Louis Award committee member and ceremony emcee.
This was the 92nd presentation of the award since its establishment in 1931 by the late philanthropist David P. Wohl. Wohl stated the honor is for “the resident of metropolitan St. Louis who, during the preceding year, has contributed the most outstanding service for its development … or (who) shall have performed such service as to bring greatest honor to the community.”
Stillman moved to St. Louis from Washington, D.C., in 1993, later acquired what is now Summit Distributing and continues to serve as its chairman and CEO. In 2007, he became a minority partner of the St. Louis Blues organization, and in 2012, he formed an ownership group to purchase the team. Under his leadership, the organization regained financial stability and built a successful hockey team. In January, St. Louis will host the 2020 NHL All Star Game, the first in the city since 1988.
Last year’s Blues season was a roller-coaster ride which culminated to the team’s first-time title as Stanley Cup Champions in its 52-year franchise history. Stillman’s patience, persistence and vision helped grow a team and ownership group that led to one of the most exciting moments and celebrations in St. Louis sports.