MarketPlace – a strategic partner to food and beverage, pet and animal, and health and wellness brands and businesses – has been defining strategies and developing brands and more for 18 years. But that’s not the only thing developing. This year, the St. Louis-based marketing agency will launch its first satellite location in Orange County, California.
“The industries we serve are pursuing innovation and experiencing growth now more than ever,” said MarketPlace president Tracy Landau in a press release. “Well-established and new companies alike are turning to MarketPlace’s expertise to support their latest ideas. Our location in California represents our commitment to our industry partners and is an opportunity to grow our company in a hub of industry innovation.”
Even locally, though, MarketPlace is expanding its current location to an additional floor, which will house a new photography and videography studio.
“Almost every partner we work with is interested in custom photography and videography, and we’ve always had the goal of having an on-site location where we can execute these shoots,” said MarketPlace’s video and photography director Elliott Krejci. “Our clients know and understand the value of proprietary photo and video assets – especially in regard to digital and social marketing – so the time was right for us to invest in these capabilities.”