The Saint Louis Science Center hosted its biennial gala, Future Forward, on Dec. 7 in celebration of the center’s accomplishments and plans for the future of STEM exploration and discovery.
The center’s officials seek to connect young people with STEM experts to help students understand the value of STEM careers. The Science Center gives visibility to engineers, scientists, computer programmers and medical professionals and enables kids to imagine various opportunities for their future.
The event reflected on the accomplishments of the Bridge to the Future campaign over the past ten years. Highlights include:
• 2010: Enhanced STEM education programs, especially the Youth Exploring Science program, as well as the U.S. Bank/Dana Brown Prep Lab being built where paleontologists work with dinosaur fossils
• 2011: Boeing Hall, rare and special exhibitions such as Pompeii: The Exhibition; and the Blue Angel FA-18B was dedicated to honor St. Louis’s contributions to the field of aviation
• 2012: Young learners search for dinosaur fossils in the Dig Site
• 2013: James S. McDonnell Planetarium turns 50 years old and was relit with an LED system, courtesy of Electrical Connection
• 2014: Renovation of Discovery Room
• 2015: Mission Mars exhibit
• 2016: James S. McDonnell Planetarium renovation; GROW exhibit debuts; robots allowed sick children to explore the Saint Louis Science Center from their hospital rooms
• 2018: GameXPloration gaming technology exhibit
• 2019: Energy Stage was created to give educators, experts and speakers a space for scientific demonstrations; OMNIMAX Theater became one of four domes theater locations worldwide featuring cutting-edge digital laser technology
The chairman for the event was David Rabe, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Emerson.