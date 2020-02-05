MY SALON Suite has a new home in Creve Coeur, located at 10401 Olive Blvd.
According to a press release, the MY SALON location is approximately 5,200 square feet with 26 individual luxury salon suites, including a collection of private, spacious suites for a variety of beauty and wellness professionals. It also has state-of-the-art security systems that allow secure 24-hour access.
“We’re excited to bring another location to the city and create a space for beauticians, cosmetologists and estheticians to grow and embrace their entrepreneurial spirit," says Brian Repp, who opened the location alongside Deissy Repp.
MY SALON Suite was founded in 2010 and has more than 100 locations in 16 states across the U.S. and Canada. Space in the new Creve Coeur location has been available for rent since early last month.
“We’re looking forward to ... providing local salon professionals the opportunity to expand their individual businesses within the private suites,” says Brian Repp. “The co-working environment allows both beauty and wellness entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to strengthen their clientele and learn from other professionals, all while creating their own flexible hours.”