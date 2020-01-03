MG Women will host a trunk show Jan. 9-11 for the women’s Italian fashion brand Pinko. The Pinko Black Collection Spring/Summer 2020 Trunk Show will provide a sneak peek of the brand’s latest items. The collections stand out for their unique, eclectic, original and contemporary styles, and in the way they appeal to women worldwide. Designers and stylists including Mark Fast, Alessandra Facchinetti, Marina Spadafora, Viviana Volpicella, and Nicola Brognano have worked with Pinko.
On Jan. 10, 10% of all sales will be donated to Saint Louis Fashion Fund, whose mission is to enrich St. Louis through the fashion business by providing resources to emerging brands. During that day’s events, there will be a happy hour with wine and light appetizers from 4-6 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Pinko brand representative Maegan Campbell and enter to win attendance prizes, including a $100 gift card to MG Women.
MG Women hosts trunk shows throughout the year to showcase a variety of clothing, jewelry and accessory brands. MG Women was previously known as Mister Guy and has experienced rebranding since its mid-‘70s beginning. This year, the retailer has committed to being more involved in giving back to the community.
“Part of Mister Guy and MG Women’s long-running success is being able to hit that refresh button,” said Sarah Rhim, co-owner of MG Clothier. “Kicking off a new year and new decade is the perfect time to do that. One way is to see how we can help support designers in our region.”
MG Women is located at 9811 Clayton Rd., Ladue, 63124. Trunk show hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 and 10, and 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11.