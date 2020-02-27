The Missouri Historical Society is pleased to welcome Amanda Clark as its new community tours manager. In this newly created position, Clark will utilize experiential tours to educate audiences about the region’s history. She is the former owner and operator of Renegade STL, a history and architecture tour company.
Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital is pleased to announce Ann Abad as its new president. Abad has worked within BJC HealthCare for 15 years, including as vice president of strategic planning and vice president of operations for Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and Progress West HealthCare Center. She earned an MBA from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Purdue University.
Boone Center, Inc. is pleased to welcome three new board members:
- Cheryl Lauer, strategy advisor and owner of L10 Performance Solutions; owner of Bakers Pride
- Tamara Scherder, vice president of sales at Sysco St. Louis
- Kevin Thompson, COO/CFO of Cambridge Engineering, Inc.
St. Louis-based firm Capes Sokol is pleased to announce the addition of four attorneys to its litigation team:
- R. Thomas Avery is a seasoned litigator with focus on commercial, construction and debtors’ rights matters.
- Kelley F. Farrell's focus is in commercial, employment and trust estate litigation. Farrell is also an adjunct professor for trial practice for the Washington University School of Law.
- David H. Luce's focus is in commercial, employment and real estate litigation. Luce was appointed by the Supreme Court of Missouri en banc to serve on the Regional Disciplinary Committee for Division 1 of Region X.
- Traci Dale Pupillo's focus is in various litigation including real estate, land use and employment matters.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is proud to announce the appointment of Bob McKay to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. McKay has served as president and CEO of Together Credit Union since 2015, and he actively serves on various boards within the credit union community.
The Commercial Real Estate Women CREW St. Louis Chapter is pleased to announce its 2020 executive officers and board directors:
Officers:
- President, Tracy Howren, UMB Bank
- President Elect/CREW Network Delegate, Nancy Petersen, Enterprise Bank
- Immediate Past President, Michelle Yates, Lawrence Group
- CREW Network Delegate, Stacey Kamps, Koch Development
- Secretary, Angie Drumm, Carmody MacDonald
- Treasurer, Mickey Warriner, Jacobs
Board directors:
- Sharon Henderson, Lawrence Group
- Dawn Humphreys, First American Title
- Christine Ramsdell, St. Charles County
- Rebecca Randolph, Brinkmann Constructors
- Erin Torney, Colliers International
- Erin Valentine, McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.
The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is proud to announce the addition of two new board directors: Kiersten Stead, managing partner at DCVC Bio, and James (Jim) L. Johnson, III, partner, Johnson Bender Asset Management. Both directors will serve four-year terms.
Dayna Stock, who holds a PhD and is the former chief development officer for United Way, has joined The Rome Group as its new chief executive officer, effective Feb. 5. Amy Rome formerly served in this role and is stepping away from her daily responsibilities as CEO to assume a new position as founder, with a focus on strategic oversight and planning.
The McGrath & Associates, Inc. board of directors has appointed Nicholas Knobbe as president. Knobbe joined McGrath in 2007. The former president, Kenneth Knobbe, will continue his role as CEO and board chairman.
Two Ladue residents have recently been named as new members of Lewis Rice LLC.
Michael H. Durbin is a Washington University School of Law alumnus who focuses on intellectual property law, and he is a former patent examiner.
Sarah A. Milunski is a Saint Louis University School of Law alumna who practices in the firm’s litigation department.
Dr. Kelly Lane-deGraaf of Fontbonne University is the recipient of the Academy of Science – St. Louis 2020 Science Educator Award. This award recognizes individuals who greatly contribute to science education or to the public understanding of science. Lane-deGraaf co-authored an undergraduate textbook, developed Fontbonne’s senior capstone course in sciences, and created a free science program for middle school girls. The award will be presented to her on April 2 at the Missouri Botanical Garden during the Academy of Science – St. Louis Scientists Awards Dinner.
Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis has named its 2020 Man and Woman of the Year. Award recipients will be celebrated on April 25 at Variety's Dinner with the Stars at the Stifel Theatre.
The person recognized as Woman of the Year is Suzanne Sitherwood, president and CEO of Spire, and she is also the chair or member of several organizations, including the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Recognized as Man of the Year is Lawrence K. Otto, U.S. Bank St. Louis market president and board member to several organizations, including Boy Scouts of America Greater St. Louis Area Council.
Personal injury attorney David B. Granat has been selected as a 2019 Best Attorney for Client satisfaction in Missouri by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. Attorneys who are selected must pass the institute’s rigorous selection process based on client or peer nominations, comprehensive research and the institute's independent evaluation. Criteria focus on attorneys who exhibit the highest standards of client satisfaction.
Real estate agent E. Andreal Hoosman has been recognized for her outstanding client satisfaction for a second year by the American Institute of Real Estate Agents. Hoosman was selected for the “10 Best” list in Missouri due to her relationships with her clients and her significant success in real estate.
Midwest BankCentre is proud to welcome Johnny S. Wang to its legal board of directors. Wang is a partner at Sinson LLP, and he co-founded the St. Louis Asian American Chamber of Commerce and founded and chaired the Missouri Minority Counsel Program.
On Feb. 5 in Jefferson City, Grand Center Inc. was presented with the Missouri Arts Creative Community Award 2020. The organization was honored due to its contribution in making Grand Center Arts District a flourishing arts and cultural destination in St. Louis.
Operation Food Search is pleased to announce three new members to its nonprofit board: Laura Bryant, assistant vice president of government & public affairs communications for Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Nik Brym, accounting manager at GardaWorld Security Services; and Steve Spratt, vice president of marketing operations at Ascension.
The Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association presented Bob Shogren with the Meritorious Service Award, the highest honor given by the association. This award is not given annually and is reserved only for recognition to individuals who greatly demonstrate their impact and contribution to golf in the St. Louis area and beyond. For more than 20 years, Shogren was an official of PGA of America and St. Louis District Golf Association.
The Greater St. Louis Dental Society held its annual Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony on Jan. 25 at The Legends Country Club and honored the following people:
- Dr. Mark A. Scantlan installed as president
- Dr. Danielle M. Riordan, president–elect
- Dr. Robyn Hayes, 1st vice-president
- Dr. Megan E. Lenahan, 2nd vice-president
- Dr. Arnold S. Jacobson, Greater St. Louis Dental Society’s Gold Medal Award
- Dr. William W. Seaton, award of merit
- Dr. Michael J. Hoffman, Distinguished Service Award
- Steve Ortinau, Give Kids a Smile Hero Award
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is pleased to announce the promotion of Robert Qaoud to director of performance. Qaoud has worked for VIAA for six years and has served in various roles, including alliance coordinator and a resource facilitator.