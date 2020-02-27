For those who love yoga, and those who have never tried it, this weekend allows an opportunity for morning yoga with adorable baby goats in a rural setting.
This Saturday, Feb. 29, the Humane Society of Missouri is hosting this unique morning yoga class at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch. The friendly baby goats will join the class and can be expected to jump on and off the backs of participants throughout the session. All yoga skill levels are welcome, and the class will be led by instructor Michelle Menos from Agape Yoga Studio.
Guests should come prepared and dressed for the weather, as the venue is covered but not climate controlled, and the floor is a combination of dirt and sand. Note that yoga participants are required to bring their own yoga mats.
In addition to a relaxing morning of yoga, this event is also a chance for these baby goats to find their forever homes via adoption. Those interested may stay at the ranch after yoga to receive education about goat ownership and how goats can make great pets and companions.
Tickets are $20 per individual and include light refreshments. The Baby Goat Yoga Session is 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the following Baby Goat Adoption Event will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Longmeadow Rescue Ranch; 480 Joseph Road, Union, MO 63084; longmeadowrescueranch.org