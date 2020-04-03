An area philanthropic group is simultaneously aiming to aid two distinct categories of workers areawide: those in the restaurant industry and those in the health care industry.
“Shelter from home” and related governmental edicts have almost literally decimated the former workers, and many of the latter, of course, are actively endangering their own lives each day in battling the new coronavirus.
To aid culinary workers, the group Lunches for Clinicians-St. Louis leverages certain restaurants’ continuing carryout/curbside capabilities by “purchas[ing] meals for local health care workers in the hopes of making their days a little easier and lifting their spirits,” according to a press release. Roughly a week ago, Lunches for Clinicians-St. Louis launched its initiative on the GoFundMe crowdfunding platform with a donation goal of $10,000. As of Friday evening, the fundraiser has garnered $10,310 and raised its goal to $15,000.
“We’ve seen a positive response from both restaurants and health care workers,” says Jesse Stuart, delivery coordinator for the initiative and director of operations for St. Louis’ Crispy Edge. “Restaurants are happy to be working and helping out. When we deliver food, the hospital staff has been super appreciative and grateful we’re recognizing them.”
The group’s first delivery went to 80 health care workers at Memorial Hospital Belleville on March 29, with the morning shift enjoying hot java and pastries from Richmond Heights’ Coma Coffee Roasters and the night shift scarfing deli sandwiches from Uncle Nick’s, also of Belleville.
Three days later, Lunches for Clinicians-St. Louis delivered 90 meals to both shifts at St. John’s Mercy Medical Center in Creve Coeur. Crispy Edge supplied pork pot stickers with vegetable white rice and chorizo date pot stickers with red beans and rice.
At the moment, the philanthropic group is planning deliveries for next week and awaiting confirmation from the latest hospital involved. Milo’s Bocce Garden in St. Louis’ Hill neighborhood are slated to provide the provender.
Lunches for Clinicians-St. Louis derived its inspiration from a similarly named Denver initiative founded in mid-March, according to the press release.
In addition to Crispy Edge’s Stuart, the local group comprises: Natalie Biagi, previously a registered nurse at St. Louis’ Barnes-Jewish Hospital, currently a COVID-19 crisis worker on the West Coast; Bailey Shafer, a Barnes-Jewish speech-language pathologist; and Jack Sheehan, assistant vice president and project manager at U.S. Bancorp Community Development Corp.
Those wishing to learn more or to donate to the effort should visit the GoFundMe page, while those seeking to investigate partnership opportunities should email stlouislunch4clinicians@gmail.com.
Because although health care workers still desperately need personal protective equipment, it seems likely they’d also appreciate, say, a New York-style hot pastrami with Swiss and mustard on rye from Uncle Nick’s or some other eatery.