Opera Theatre of Saint Louis recently announced a “transformative” endowment from lifetime supporter Phyllis Brissenden. According to the press release, this generous gift worth $45 million is the largest donation in Opera Theatre’s history, as well as one of the largest known gifts to an American opera company.
“We are profoundly humbled by and grateful for this extraordinary gesture of generosity,” said Andrew Jorgensen, Opera Theatre’s general director, in the release. “Phyllis was a member of our company from the very beginning. She often referred to Opera Theatre as her family.”
Brissenden was born on March 31, 1933 and died on Dec. 17, 2019. She was known for her love of music — specifically, her love of the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis. She began supporting Opera Theatre in its first season in 1976 and developed relationships with the singers, staff and volunteers over time.
For decades, Brissenden gave anonymously, donating an estimated sum of $2.5 million during her lifetime.
Brissenden’s legacy gift is intended for the organization’s general endowment, more than doubling it from $35 million to nearly $80 million. According to the release, annual support from contributors and donors is a vital part of Opera Theatre’s sustainability, as ticket sales cover less than 20% of annual operating expenses. The endowment distribution helps enable mainstage productions, artist training, civic programming and educational programs.
Board chairman Noémi Neidorff praised Brissenden in the press release, describing her frequent trips from her home out of town to attend performances, meetings, workshops and more.
“Phyllis championed Opera Theatre from its very beginnings, and remained a loyal, devoted fan and supporter throughout her life. Smart, knowledgeable, witty and extraordinarily humble, Phyllis truly considered Opera Theatre her family,” Neidorff said. “My fellow board members and I count ourselves fortunate to have known Phyllis. We will forever cherish her memory.”
To honor Brissenden, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis will dedicate its 2020 production of Susannah in her memory. In addition, a celebration of her endowment gift will be planned for later this year.