Life Time has opened its second athletic lifestyle resort in Missouri. The new Life Time location spans more than 175,000 square feet and is located on the former Shriner’s Hospital site.
City officials and Life Time leaders celebrated with a grand opening ribbon-cutting on Dec. 12. Last weekend, its first founding members were granted exclusive access to the resort, and then the club officially opened to all members on Monday.
“It’s been more than 11 years since Life Time first came to Missouri with our West County-Chesterfield location, and we’ve been honored to help so many members live healthier, happier lives,” said Jeff Zwiefel, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “With the opening of Life Time Frontenac, we’re eager to bring our unmatched health and wellness experience to even more people with first-class services, amenities and programs for all ages.”
Life Time offers a complete health and wellness experience, including personalized training programs, group fitness classes, a fast-casual café, luxurious spa, pool deck, basketball courts, kids’ academy and a work space with desks and tables.
Life Time Frontenac is located at 2051 S. Lindbergh Blvd. and will be open seven days a week.