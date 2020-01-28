After nearly 91 years of operation, Ladue Market has announced it will close its doors at 9155 Clayton Road.
“It’s a lot harder to make a profit,” said Jerry Meyers in an interview with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We’re not on the same buying tier as some of the big stores, and that definitely puts us at a big disadvantage.”
The announcement was made on the Ladue Market Facebook page on January 1. “So sorry to say, but Ladue Market is going out of business,” read the post.
Ladue Market is known for its marvelous fresh meats, wine and liquor selections and its supreme service – thanks to multiple family generations who have owned and operated the market since 1928. Although an official closing date hasn’t been set just yet, the Facebook page relates that the store will remain open as long as there’s inventory to sell. As of Jan. 28, inventory is discounted by 10 to 20 percent, depending on the item, according to the page, while fresh meats are excluded.
“This is something I never wanted to read,” commented Heather Dawn Kartal on the Facebook announcement. “This store is part of history, part of what built this area, and I don’t want to see it go. … My husband is from Turkey and this reminds of us the stores there, where the stores are small and everyone knows your name.”
Ladue Market, www.facebook.com/laduemarket/, 314-993-0184