Ladue native Todd Mosby has set out to redefine the role of modern guitar in today’s music scene.
With help from musicians Imrat Khan and Kim Schwartz, he co-created a one-of-a-kind instrument known as the Imrat guitar to suit a specific musical style.
"The Imrat guitar has allowed me develop a compositional style based on Classical North Indian raga and tradition bebop jazz,” Mosby writes on his website.
The hybrid sitar-guitar is an 18-stringed instrument made to bridge the cultures of eastern and western music, according to a press release. The unique string combination allows sitar melodies as well as chord harmonies found in jazz.
Mosby returned to the metro area earlier this month to play selections from his fifth album, "Open Waters," released Aug. 1. In May, he'll play another two shows in St. Louis.
“It is great to be back in St. Louis to kick off another tour,” Mosby said. “My musical journey began in Ladue as a child of the ‘70s folk rock scene, which eventually led to concerts across America’s finest performing arts centers.”
On Jan. 16, Mosby performed at the Sky Music Lounge in Ballwin with featured artists Tracy Silverman, Michael Manring and Michael Silverman.
“My passion is sharing music with excellent musicians and transporting audiences with concerts, which engage at all levels,” Mosby says.
Mosby released his latest soothing single, “Oh Tannenbaum,” in November. Find his music on streaming services like Spotify, on Apple Music or online at www.toddmosby.band.