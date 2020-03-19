Joanna Serenko turned heads – or, rather, chairs – during the season 18 auditions of “The Voice.”
Serenko, 18, of Kirkwood, sang Amy Winehouse’s rendition of The Beatles’ “All My Loving.”
“I was just so shocked,” Serenko told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “Seeing celebrities like my voice is a really incredible feeling. I feel so grateful. A lot of it has felt like a movie – so surreal.”
Serenko had the opportunity to pick John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson or Nick Jonas as her coach, and she ultimately selected Jonas.
“It was between Nick and John — I love John Legend,” she told the Post-Dispatch. “Then I figured if [Jonas] was putting himself out there for me, I felt safe picking him as my coach. He admitted he wasn’t the logical coach, but I trusted it would be a good decision, and he really wanted me here. I didn’t fight it. I went with the flow.”
Serenko is a native to Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Kirkwood with her family in 2010. She, according to a press release, started piano and voice lessons at the age of 6 before joining marching band, show choir and musical theater. Serenko won the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in 2019, which is also the same year she graduated from Kirkwood High School.
“I don’t know what’s next,” she says. “That’s part of my story (on the show) — not knowing exactly right now. I always thought I would be a nurse or something in health. My mom (Anne Serenko) is a nurse.”
Serenko now proceeds to the Battle Rounds, which air March 23 on NBC, and will compete to advance to the Knockout Rounds and live shows.
“I feel so energized with life right now,” Serenko told the Post-Dispatch. “I’m getting such positive responses and seeing it play out in St. Louis. All my family and friends are freaking out. Everyone is so stoked. I want to help put St. Louis on the map — be a part of that.”