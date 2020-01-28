Karr Bick Kitchen + Bath made a big announcement last night – it is joining forces with City Lights Design + Build to create one powerhouse company.
“We weren’t in the market looking to find a company to merge with,” says Todd Rausch, Karr Bick director of operations and owner. “It was just a relationship that we’ve had for a long time and everything aligned just right.”
According to a press release, the two businesses have been working alongside each other in the St. Louis metro area for nearly 19 years now – Karr Bick recommending City Lights for construction needs and City Lights recommending Karr Bick for design purposes.
“After working together for so many years, it just seemed like a natural next step to formalize it – to put a ring on it,” said Randy Middeke, owner of City Lights.
Jenny Rausch, president and owner of Karr Bick agreed, noting this partnership would only strengthen Karr Bick’s capabilities for clients in St. Louis.
“Lots of people have come to us and want us to do room additions or full house renovations,” Jenny Rausch says. “In the past we just haven’t had the capacity. So the exciting thing is City Lights does a lot more of that, and they are practiced at it, so we will be able to offer more to our customers.”
The “more” not only includes the kitchen, bath and wherever spaces Karr Bick clients already know and love, but also full house renovations, new construction and room additions.
“The customer gets seamless collaboration and a true design and build company,” reads the release.
Jenny Rausch says the addition of the City Lights staff to the Karr Bick office has even been better than imagined.
“I have absolutely loved it,” she says. “I think part of it is the dynamic. Everybody is helping everybody, and it’s just good to have some really nice people infused into the business.”