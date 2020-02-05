Dance as an art form often expresses romance or an intimate connection between people. This Valentine’s Day weekend, the St. Louis metro area is playing host to a few dance-inspired events. Whether a classical ballet or a steamy salsa, the partnering aspect will bring individuals together to move as one.
Saint Louis Ballet is joining forces with the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Arianna String Quartet to present Could This Be Love?, a live dance and music experience with three performances happening Feb. 14 to 16.
“Naturally, ballet has so many romantic stories,” says Gen Horiuchi, artistic director of Saint Louis Ballet. “Most of the full-length ballets — like Swan Lake [and] Sleeping Beauty — have something to do with love.” Contemporary ballets often embrace romantic themes too, he adds.
The dance company has been producing special Valentine’s programs since 2014, Horiuchi says, but this marks the company’s first time collaborating with the Arianna String Quartet and Christopher Wheeldon, a Tony Award-winning choreographer and director.
The program includes three works: “The American,” choreographed by Wheeldon; the premiere of "Agile Episodes," choreographed by Emery LeCrone; and “Jazz á la Française,” a piece featuring Horiuchi’s choreography set to music by Claude Bolling.
"It's interesting to see how different choreographers interpret the program's theme,” LeCrone says. “Each of the pieces has very different music. Some works feature central duets; others are larger group pieces with several dancers. For me, personally, I wanted to try and get away from creating a more typical ‘love’ duet and make an attempt at creating a larger piece."
"Agile Episodes" is LeCrone’s fourth original work created for Saint Louis Ballet since 2014. She works mostly out of New York City and Los Angeles but says she’s glad to return to Saint Louis Ballet where she has become familiar with the dancers’ unique strengths. This piece showcases the dancers’ physicality with intricate footwork, she notes.
Professional dancers in a different line of work are also making a stop in St. Louis on the holiday of hearts. The Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour will be in town Feb. 14, bringing all the glitz and glam from the popular reality TV competition to the Stifle Theatre. Select dancers from the TV cast will perform a variety of ballroom dance routines, including intense tangos, charming waltzes and fun cha-chas. Kate Flannery, actress from The Office and former Dancing with the Stars contestant, will also take the stage as a special guest.
For those who want in on the action, Majestic Dance Studio in Frontenac is providing a more interactive dance experience. The studio’s Valentine’s Day Salsa Date Night allows couples the chance to get on the dance floor and learn from experienced instructors. The night involves lessons in salsa dancing and other styles taught in a relaxed atmosphere, according to the studio’s website, plus drinks for those in need of a little liquid courage. And like the other events, no prior dance experience is required to participate.
Saint Louis Ballet’s Could This Be Love?
Feb. 14 to 16 at Touhill Performing Arts Center
Tickets start at $34
stlouisballet.org/couldthisbelove
Dancing with the Stars: Live!
8 p.m., Feb. 14 at Stifel Theatre
Tickets start at $36.50
Valentine’s Day Salsa Date Night
7:30 p.m., Feb. 15 at Majestic Dance Studio
Pre-register for $50 per couple