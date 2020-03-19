The James Beard Foundation recently announced its 2020 Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalists, which include some St. Louis stars.
The foundation is a nonprofit on a mission to celebrate, nurture and honor chefs and other leaders making America’s food culture delicious, diverse and sustainable. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has been celebrating the coveted and comprehensive culinary community – chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors – with the James Beard Awards in categories ranging from outstanding restaurant, to rising star chef and more.
The following metro area restaurants, chefs and a baker have been recognized as semifinalists:
Best Chef – Michael Gallina, Vicia
Best Chef – Lona Luo, Lona’s Lil Eats
Best Chef: Midwest – Jesse Mendica, Olive + Oak
Best Chef: Midwest – Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box
Best New Restaurant - iNDO
Outstanding Baker – Nathaniel Reid, Nathaniel Reid Bakery
Outstanding Restaurant – Mai Lee
Rising Star Chef of the Year – Nick Bognar, iNDO
Although the James Beard award ceremonies were slated for April and May, an announcement made on March 12 via the James Beard Foundation website says the awards have been postponed to summer 2020.
“The James Beard Foundation is acutely aware of the health and safety concerns surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic,” reads the site. “We are also mindful of how this virus is negatively impacting the hospitality industry at large, both from a well-being and economic standpoint.
“As such, our organization has taken the guidance of the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention], the counsel of our legal advisors and our Board of Trustees, and has worked closely with our partners to make the decision to postpone the annual James Beard Awards …”
Additionally, the finalists announcement has been postponed. Once new dates are selected for all events, they will be announced on the foundation's website and its social media platforms.
“We will continue to work with our partners in the coming weeks to identify new dates for all three awards ceremonies,” reads the site, “and will work with chefs and others in the industry to navigate the complicated leadership challenges and the economic impact this pandemic may have on their businesses now and in the future."