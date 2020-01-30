St. Louis Public Radio launched its newest podcast last week, Wake Up To Politics, hosted by teen journalist Gabe Fleisher.
Fleisher, now 18, started a daily newsletter of the same name when he was in the third grade. Although it started solely being sent to his mom “just for fun,” it has grown significantly to 50,000 subscribers who live across the globe. Such subscribers include Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News, and Jim VandeHei, the founder of Politico.
Although Fleisher already had a following, and had even been featured within the pages of Ladue News in 2016, Fleisher’s newsletter rose to fame, according to a St. Louis Public Radio release, when he broke the story of New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s presidential bid. That story, according to the release, is what led Fleisher and his newsletter to be featured in The New York Times, NPR, The Washington Post and more.
Fleisher’s podcast will release biweekly and will feature Fleisher and “a subject-matter expert” deconstructing “the mechanics undergirding American politics, providing a foundation for listeners to better understand complicated issues like gerrymandering," just in time for the 2020 primaries and presidential election.
St. Louis Public Radio broadcasts on 90.7 KWMU FM in St. Louis, 90.3 WQUB in Quincy, Illinois, 88.5 KMST in Rolla and 96.3 K242AN in Lebanon, Missouri. Listen to his first podcast, "How do the Iowa Caucuses work?" at stlpublicradio.org.