Throughout February, we celebrate Black History Month by exploring events and attractions throughout the St. Louis area – events that will honor the history and achievements alike of black Americans. Here are a handful of events coming up:
• Feb. 15: At 2 p.m. in the educational classroom of the Arch Visitor Center, sit in on a presentation about African American Women’s Suffrage. Direct descendant of Dred and Harriet Scott, Lynne Jackson, will lead the presentation in which visitors will learn how history connects with current times and how black women fought for freedom and the right to vote.
• Feb. 19: Gather at the stunning St. Louis Symphony at 7:30 p.m. to enjoy Lift Every Voice, where the SLSO IN UNISON Chorus will celebrate African American culture through reflective and soulful music. According to a press release, “this cherished tradition shares music that has shaped St. Louis and communities around the world.”
• Feb. 22: At 11 a.m. at the Soldiers Memorial, author John U. Rees will conduct a presentation and book signing of 'They Were Good Soldiers': African-Americans Serving in the Continental Army, 1775-1783 (From Reason to Revolution). The Missouri History website shares that Rees “brings to life the amazing personal experiences of black men and women fighting for freedom.”
• Feb. 22: Join the St. Louis Public Library from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for its Importance of Voting Panel. The panelists will discuss the importance of voting locally and in the black community. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet panelists Tishaura Jones, City of St. Louis treasurer; Michael Butler, City of St. Louis recorder of deeds and vital records registrar; Gena Gunn McClendon, director of the Voter Access and Engagement initiative at Washington University's Center for Social Development; and Carol Strawbridge, League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis member.