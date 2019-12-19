In 1970, beloved Missouri sportscaster Jack Buck organized a banquet to honor the sporting greats in St. Louis. The Missouri Athletic Club has carried on his tradition, and on Dec. 5, they honored local athletic heroes for the 50th year in a row.
Jack Buck created the Sports Personality of the Year award to annually honor the top individual in St. Louis sports. During the inaugural event, this award was given to the Cardinals great Bob Gibson. As time went on, the dinner quickly evolved into the premier sports banquet in St. Louis.
This year, Blues coach Craig Berube received the honor of Sports Personality of the Year for his leadership in helping the team emerge from last in the league to first-time Stanley Cup champions.
Carolyn Kindle Betz and Jim Kavanaugh received the Jack Buck Award for successfully leading the MLS4THELOU effort. This award recognizes dedicated support of sports in St. Louis and making a positive difference in the community.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received the Stan “the Man” Award, which honors an individual for dedication, hard work, class and loyalty over a long period of time.
Blues great Bobby Plager received the Legends Award. During his emotional speech, he said he wished the award would read “The Plagers” to include his brother Barclay too. The Missouri Athletic Club honored his wish and had the plaque redone.
Incarnate Word Academy grad and former UConn basketball star Napheesa Collier received the Carl O. Bauer Award as a top amateur sports figure.
Missouri Athletic Club member and KMOX sports director Tom Ackerman emceed the sold-out event, which drew more than 400 attendees.