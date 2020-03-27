Today, March 27, is Mike Clark’s eighth day of isolated living on “Quarantine Island.”
He’s the founder of Big Muddy Adventures, a canoe and kayak outfitting and guiding service based in St. Louis, who decided to take social distancing to another level and camp out with his dog Dolly at an undisclosed location along the Mississippi River. According to the press release, no one knows how long he’ll be there.
“The original plan for 2020 was to circumnavigate St. Louis by canoe, for the sixth time, virtually sharing my experiences and observations,” Clark wrote via Big Muddy Adventures’ Facebook page.
“Interesting isn't it? To discover that St. Louis is just seven land miles shy of being an island … Unfortunately this trip would not in likelihood afford us the social distancing required, so the ‘STL Circumnav VI’ is not to be. Instead, I have chosen to self-quarantine in a very familiar place to me, my ‘home away from home.’”
Big Muddy Adventures is sharing updates and commentary from Clark on its social media and challenging followers to pledge amounts of $1, $5 or $10 toward the Gateway Resilience Fund per day that Clark camps out. The Gateway Resilience Fund was created to support independent businesses in the metro area that are struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Big Muddy Adventures encourages anyone interested in donating to comment on one of Clark’s social media updates with the amount they’re pledging to give. Once Clark’s journey comes to an end, supporters are expected to donate directly to the fund.
To learn more, go to facebook.com/2muddy.