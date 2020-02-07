The Ballwin Paperdolls Boutique, located at 14418 Clayton Road, has reopened after a ravishing renovation.
“Our goal was to create a space that took the amazing experience of shopping at a Paperdolls to the next level,” says Lisa Schmidt, Paperdolls general manager. “We are proud to say that the space is brighter, more vibrant, modern and more inviting than ever before. The overall warmth of the space is a reflection of the company’s values.”
Some noteworthy changes include a custom-built accessories wall, a new denim wall, modern furniture and updated dressing rooms that provide a more comfortable and private feel.
“Our mission has always been to provide the best shopping experience for our customers, and we felt there was an opportunity to elevate the in-store experience, which is critical to delivering on that promise,” says Beth Morris, Paperdolls president and store owner. “We wanted a space that better reflected the welcoming nature of our customer service while also updating some elements of a store that’s in its eighth year. Fashion and retail are constantly evolving, and we always want to stay ahead of those changes. We simply wanted a space that said ‘Paperdolls.’”
To celebrate, there will be a private party on Feb. 13 for exclusive shoppers, media partners and local influencers, and then will continue for the public Feb. 14 through 16. Events will feature small bites, cocktails and local vendors like Party Hop Shop, Orangetheory Fitness and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
“Throughout the weekend, shoppers will have the chance to enter different giveaways from our clothing vendors and local businesses, and a free gift with purchase from Kinsey Designs," says marketing coordinator Hailey Krueger.
The free gift will be given to customers who spend $75 or more that weekend at the Ballwin store.
“There is so much that’s new – you have to come experience it for yourself,” says Nina D’Angelo, the boutiques merchandising and social media coordinator. “Whether you’ve shopped with us many times or have never heard of Paperdolls, it’s definitely worth a visit.”