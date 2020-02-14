The Arya Foundation will host its second annual Disability Awareness Convention on Feb. 23 at the DoubleTree in Chesterfield to spread awareness about everyday heroes.
“We focus on three main aspects,” reads the nonprofit’s website. “Include, engage and respect. Through it we are able to come together, show how amazing our community is and show who is available to you.”
The Arya Foundation was created in loving memory of a girl named Arya who “while facing challenges every minute of every day, never stopped smiling or laughing.” Its mission is to provide needs-based adaptive equipment to children with special needs in St. Louis.
“Not everyone can afford the medical supplies and equipment that are necessary in a child’s life,” reads the website. “By providing need-based adaptive equipment to these families, the costs become lower and easier to afford. It is our way of alleviating some stress from the families we help.”
This free event, from 12 to 5 p.m., has information sessions, guest speakers, vendors, crafts, dancing and more. There will be multiple breakout sessions throughout the day, which will be announced one week prior to the convention. Featured organizations include Special Olympics of Missouri, Sunnyhill, Disabled Athlete Sports Association and others.
For more information, visit thearyafoundation.org.
