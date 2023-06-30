Set your inbox to “out of office” and turn vacation mode on. It’s resort season, and all you’ve left to do is pack. Consider LN your fashion stylist, as we’ve scoured the St. Louis metro area for your first stops to create the ultimate resort-ready wardrobe that will take you from the tarmac to sandy shores.

Keep your airport style simple, starting with linen suit pants and a matching vest or a linen vest dress from Ardently. The shop’s raffia clutch with a wristlet handle is easy to toss in your carry-on and can make for a perfect daily bag to use on your trip.

Pick up a set of killer shades by Goodr at Lusso in Clayton, such as the faux wood grain “Bodhi’s Ultimate Ride” in lightweight frames. The non-reflective lenses mean no surprise reflections in your dreamy, make-your-friends-at-home-jealous photoshoots and selfie shots. The colorful “I Can See Queerly Now” Pride Month design or the classic “Breakfast Run to Tiffany’s” design also prove style-ready for days of endless rays.

The Style Vault Boutique’s fashion-forward linen sets and cotton knit tunics will keep you cool, thanks to breathable fabrics. Tunics and cardigans feature fringe detailing, while stretchy waistband shorts (with pockets!) pair perfectly with matching patterned button-downs. Or, for a breezy look, match up a vibrant, button-slit maxi skirt with a full-coverage strapless top.

Strut from the beach to the boardwalk in cut-out and crocheted cover-ups and matching sets from Ladue’s Splash Tribe. (Seriously, the multi-colored, striped “Bondi” skirt and “Blue Skies” halter combo by L Space are the perfect companions to a double-scoop ice cream cone.) Form-fitting midi knit dresses and strapless baby-doll dresses will serve you well as you sip on fruity concoctions, and the boutique’s sultry swimsuits in a variety of silhouettes – including cheeky bikini bottoms, balconette style tops and string-tied triangle tops – will ensure you seas the day.

No coastal trip is complete without a proper tote to store your summer essentials, such as Turkish towels from the Missouri maker Anchors Aweigh Supply Co. or summer-ready sunscreens and moisturizers. Enter Columbia-based i.e.’s signature beach tote, which is handmade from washable, eco-friendly textiles. Available in a wide range of neutrals, the large-sized durable bag is set to store all you need for a successful seaside outing.

Shop sustainable swimwear at Coralee, where each purchase results in the planting of a baby coral, or St. Louis-based Summersalt’s suits made from recycled materials. It’s the best way to show appreciation for the ocean, as you lavish in its beauty this season. Both brands carry a variety of styles, from bikinis to one-piece fits, plus cover-ups and swimming trunks.

Find festive designs at Blush Boutique, located in Kirkwood, where, according to its website, coastal vibes meet Midwestern values. Try on an embroidered hot pink top by THML and pair it with ankle-tie espadrilles or basket woven slide sandals to ensure your everyday island style is effortless. Linen blend shorts and seersucker shorts also provide practicality for hot-weather wear with chic style, ideal for exploring coastal town markets. And while you are at it, pack a few of the tiered or crochet knit dresses, some of which come in colors to match the deep blue sea.

Flirty dresses and full-coverage blouses from Rungolee in prints inspired by exotic travels prove the perfect wearable postcard for your summer getaway. Add adornments from Bowood Lane’s “Resort” collection, such as a textured cuff or chain-link anklet, to complete your carefree ensemble, or achieve a true oceanside aesthetic with Expedition Subsahara’s Ozo Cowrie shell bracelets, which were crafted by Senegalese artisans.

Set the night on fire with vibrant ensembles from City Boutique in The Grove neighborhood. Go from a flavor-driven dinner at your all-inclusive stay to an on-site nightclub or live show in floral jumpers, neon cut-out maxis or breezy shirt dresses featuring abstract art.

Now, all that’s left to do is to make it to the airport on time. Bon voyage!