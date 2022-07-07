 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
On Trend

What to Wear to a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Game

With St. Louis Cardinals baseball in full swing, fans love nothing more than a day or an evening at the ballpark – and while you root for the home team, you certainly don’t have to sacrifice style to show your redbird love.

Lilla P dress, $228, Paisley Boutique (facebook.com/xopaisley)

Dress_070822 copy.jpg

NATION dress, $110, Paisley Boutique

618ff668-f3dc-11ec-a2b5-00163ec2aa77.jpg

STL hoodie, $50, Arch Apparel (archapparel.com)

Sweatshirt_070822 copy.jpg

Mumu skort, $124, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)

50640442-f3dc-11ec-b23a-00163ec2aa77.jpg

Mumu cutoffs, $114, Cha Boutique

SHorts_070822 copy.jpg

Dolce Vita Loral booties, $200, Cha Boutique

5a2e5a68-f3dc-11ec-9f1e-00163ec2aa77.jpg

STL T-shirt, $28, Series Six (seriessixcompany.com)

Shirt_070822 copy.jpg

St. Louis Can Patch trucker hat, $28, Series Six

Hat_070822 copy.jpg

HR Clear bag, $125, Ivy Hill Boutique (facebook.com/ivyhillboutique)

Bag_070822 copy.jpg

Mignonne Gavigan cardinal earrings, $221, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

Birds_070822 copy.jpg

