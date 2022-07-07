What to Wear to a St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Game

With St. Louis Cardinals baseball in full swing, fans love nothing more than a day or an evening at the ballpark – and while you root for the home team, you certainly don’t have to sacrifice style to show your redbird love.
Lilla P dress, $228, Paisley Boutique (facebook.com/xopaisley)
NATION dress, $110, Paisley Boutique
STL hoodie, $50, Arch Apparel (archapparel.com)
Mumu skort, $124, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)
Mumu cutoffs, $114, Cha Boutique
Dolce Vita Loral booties, $200, Cha Boutique
STL T-shirt, $28, Series Six (seriessixcompany.com)
St. Louis Can Patch trucker hat, $28, Series Six
HR Clear bag, $125, Ivy Hill Boutique (facebook.com/ivyhillboutique)
Mignonne Gavigan cardinal earrings, $221, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)