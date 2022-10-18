Ward off winter dry skin with moisturizing spa treatments

By mid-autumn, many people notice how the colder, drier air sucks the moisture out of skin, leaving it itchy and irritated. Thankfully, the metro area offers a plethora of choices when it comes to mitigating winter dryness with luxurious, moisturizing face and body treatments – a few of which are detailed here.

Face & Body’s Radiance “C” Facial

30 minutes

This popular facial from Face & Body is “an ideal treatment for parched, dull and environmentally challenged skin,” says Diane Dark, director of community outreach. The luxurious facial uses powerful antioxidants to stimulate collagen and help even out skin discolorations while calming inflammation and boosting hydration.

Face & Body, multiple locations, faceandbodyspa.com

George Dermatology’s Microneedling

20 to 30 minutes

Dr. Mary Noel George, George Dermatology founder and board-certified dermatologist, recommends a number of strategies for dealing with dry skin during winter months. First, use thick, heavy moisturizers, “liberally and frequently,” on the face and body. “Pro tip: use Vaseline petroleum jelly under your eyes every night for a week and watch those skin cells plump up,” George says.

In-office treatments include medium-depth chemical peels to fade brown spots, reduce wrinkles and tighten the skin. “Additionally, we offer microneedling treatments with the SkinPen as an in-office rejuvenating procedure with minimal to no downtime,” George continues. The SkinPen makes micro-injuries in the top layer of the skin’s surface, which encourage new collagen and elastin formation.

“Prior to the procedure, the skin is cleansed thoroughly, followed by application of a numbing cream, which makes the procedure virtually painless,” George says. “Microneedling is best performed as a series of three to six treatments at monthly intervals. This optimizes the molecular production of collagen.”

George Dermatology, 8888 Ladue Road, Suite 120, Ladue, 314-344-0004, georgedermatology.com

Ladue Medical Spa’s Diamond Glow Treatment

30 minutes

Commonly performed on the face and neck, this treatment from Ladue Medical Spa is now available for any area of especially dry skin, such as the chest and back. “We start by addressing your specific skin type and concerns to select a customized, medical-grade serum to be infused into the pores during the treatment,” says Kaci Hale, nurse practitioner and aesthetic nurse injector. Then, using a “diamond grit tip,” chosen based on skin sensitivity, the skin is exfoliated, pores are unclogged, and the serum is infused during the relaxing treatment.

“By unclogging the pores and removing the external layer of dull, dead, dry skin, new, healthy skin is brought to the surface,” Hale says. Results are immediate and last up to a month.

Ladue Medical Spa, 777 S. New Ballas Road, Suite 225E, Creve Coeur, 314-705-3539, laduemedspa.com

St. Louis Dermatology Center’s Chemical Peels

15 to 30 minutes

Chemical peels provide deep exfoliation of dry skin cells to expose a fresh layer of glowing skin. “Many people have the misconception that peels or any exfoliation whatsoever is only for oily or acne-prone skin,” explains Dr. Osamuede Osemwota, the founder of St. Louis Dermatology Center and a board-certified dermatologist. “For all the sensitive-skin people out there, do not be afraid. These treatments are adjusted just for your skin type.”

Although results vary, these customized peels can yield noticeable benefits for up to a year, she adds.

St. Louis Dermatology Center, 8000 Maryland Ave., Suite 760, Clayton, 314-474-0114, stlouisdermcenter.com