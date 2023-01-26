The St. Louis-based online boutique you should shop this season

It takes a village, the old adage goes, and this village happens to consist of powerful, stylish women raising a successful online retailer, Junie May Boutique, in addition to raising children. Madee Sindel is co-owner with her mom, Myra Fadler, and it’s her three little girls (all under 5) who give the boutique its name and inspiration.
“Junie May stands for my middle little girl, whose middle name is June; my baby-baby was born in June; and then my oldest was born in May,” Sindel says. “They make me who I am, so I wanted the boutique to be named after them.”
Prior to opening the boutique in June 2022, Sindel, who grew up in Cottleville, Illinois, and is a self-described “girly-girl who loves fashion,” worked in human resources and the insurance industry and was a stay-at-home mom once she had her first. Fadler has an accounting background. Although these combined skills can be seamlessly applied to running an online boutique, it was still a risky leap, Sindel explains.
“It’s scary to question whether or not we can make it, but I wanted to show my girls that as long as they’re doing what they love, building and driving forward, they shouldn’t let anyone tell them they can’t do something,” she says. “What better people to show them that than their mom and their Mimi? I wanted them to see, from a young age, their mom and grandma do a thing they have a passion for.”
Junie May offers comfortable, everyday wear for all of life’s activities, from daily errands and picking up the kids at school to more special occasions like an anniversary or concert. “It’s everyday Midwest – with a little bit of sparkle,” Sindel says.
For example, staple coats in neutral shades are top sellers, including the long-lined fleece Alina coat, shackets and denim jackets. Consider those closet staples alongside statement pieces such as the aptly named Showstopper rhinestone booties or knee-high white Reba cowboy boots. Junie May also sells women’s accessories – hats, jewelry, bags, hair items – plus clothing and accessories for little ones aged 3 months to 10 years.
As moms themselves, Sindel and Fadler (along with Sindel’s sister-in-law, Jaclyn Sindel, the boutique’s marketing and social media coordinator) ensure the offerings are ones other moms would feel both comfortable and cute wearing. They keep prices reasonable for similar purposes.
“As a mom, I spend so much money on my three little girls and their clothes, but sometimes mom wants to go shopping too, so that’s why we want to keep prices reasonable,” Sindel says. “I am the type who has a pretty large closet full of stuff and likes different things. I think the lower price helps you feel OK picking out more items and filling your closet.”
Looking ahead in the next year, the team plans to locate and open a storefront – another big leap – as well as fine-tune the app that launched in December and hold three or four events each month around town to spread the word and wares. Customers can find a rotating selection of Junie May’s offerings at Glogeous Aesthetics & Wellness in Wentzville. Sindel is looking forward to all the themed pinks and reds she’s dropping around Valentine’s Day (her favorite holiday), as well as expanding her little boys’ line and introducing swimwear.
Although she has her sights set on the future, Sindel is also reflective and keeps her focus turned inward, toward what matters most and why she and her mom started their venture together eight months ago.
“My mom is my best friend,” Sindel says. “She’s gone for what she’s wanted and is just a really strong person, as is every woman in my life. That’s another thing I want my girls to see: I am everything I am because of her, and these girls are going to be everything they are because of me, hopefully, and the women in their lives.”
Junie May Boutique, juniemayboutique.com