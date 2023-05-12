When you’re in the delivery room, like Ellenor Gordon was while shadowing an OB-GYN in college, you witness the cycle of life firsthand. Gordon has seen these stages of life in a whole new way as the owner of her eponymous new Webster Groves specialty baby boutique, The Ellenor, even with just three months in business.
“I’ve already had repeat customers: They’ll come in with their first little one, and then the next time I see them, they’re pregnant again,” she says. “Or moms who came in pregnant will visit again with these little tiny babies.”
Gordon is a recent graduate of the nutrition program at the University of Arizona and moved back to St. Louis a year and a half ago while her boyfriend’s sister-in-law was pregnant. As she searched the city for gifts, she says she was surprised and disappointed to find that local registry shopping options were extremely limited.
People are also reading…
“My sister is older than me, and I remember doing her registry when she was pregnant – it was so fun to go through and scan everything she wanted, and it got us really excited for the baby,” Gordon says. “There’s a bit of a lull in the excitement in some parts of pregnancy…you find out you’re pregnant, announce and share it with everyone and might learn the gender, but then after that, before a shower or the birth, there’s a gap from like 20 to 39 weeks where you’re just kind of going with the flow. The in-person registry is a fun addition to help you get excited for your baby.”
The Ellenor opened in the former KIND Handmade Soap Company space in Webster Groves in February by selling a carefully curated selection of high-quality timeless and traditional newborn, baby and toddler apparel, nursery items, toys, books and more. With trendy neutrals as well as brighter palettes and patterns, the majority of the inventory is focused in the newborn-to-4T size range, but there are also preemie and select larger 5 to 6 options.
The Ellenor’s version of an in-person custom registry will kick off next month. Moms can visit the store by appointment for coffee and pastries as they discuss their registry preferences – color palettes, style and aesthetic, materials and price ranges – that The Ellenor can pre-pull or select with clients to make the process less stressful and one that they’ll treasure forever. And while Gordon plans on launching an online version of the store in the future, she emphasizes the importance of offering friends and family the tactile experience of picking out registry selections in-store.
“In the baby industry, in-person shopping is so big for gifting because people love shopping for babies,” she says. “Especially grandmas or aunts who don’t have children or have kids who are grown, being able to buy baby things is such a different and special experience, and you don’t get to do it often if you don’t have littles yourself.”
Gordon doesn’t have children of her own but relies heavily on feedback from customers, her mom (a nurse practitioner), friends who are elementary teachers, moms and her boyfriend’s sisters-in-law – one who has been a NICU nurse for 10 years and the other who owns STL Sitter – about what St. Louis moms need the most. “One specific example is a brand we didn’t have when we first opened, Kyte Baby, which is a little bit of a bigger brand but that still was not yet carried in St. Louis,” she says. “They’re well-known for their sleepwear, sleep bags and day-to-day essentials that STL moms have had to buy online until now.”
Other popular brands carried at The Ellenor include Antoinette Paris handmade dresses, Rylee + Cru knits and neutrals, ultra-soft Lila + Hayes pima cotton apparel, Magnolia Baby layettes and pajamas, and Pehr organic nursery bedding and accessories. The Ellenor also has a broad swath of unique and classic baby books and seasonal spring prints and toys, including aesthetically beautiful Banwood tricycles from Spain that feature a convenient push bar for parents. Eventually, Gordon wants to sell bigger-ticket items often found on registries, such as car seats, cribs and strollers that she’s researched and vetted for safety, usability, function and look. Also in the works for The Ellenor are in-house monogramming and scheduled mini photo sessions with a photographer.
Because she studied and has a passion for nutrition, Gordon is planning to collaborate with local health and wellness specialists to offer baby centric classes like natal nutrition, car-seat safety and hosted workouts for pregnant and new moms. “I think one of the coolest things about my baby boutique and the wider baby industry is how many wellness components are behind pregnancy, pre-pregnancy, postpartum and motherhood,” she says.
On Saturday, May 13, The Ellenor will be hosting a Moms and Mimosas Mother’s Day event with next-door neighbor Leopard Boutique and Story Seven, featuring a coffee truck, nibbles, deals and giveaways, LINK x LOU permanent jewelry and silhouette designer Mae Bicklein Designs. “The events will be an awesome chance to have fun but also give moms a way to make friends and have a warm, welcoming place to connect,” Gordon says. “I know this time of life can be difficult. I truly try to make a connection with my customers because I care about them, and I did this to create a special community in St. Louis.”
The Ellenor, 20 Allen Ave., No. 105, Webster Groves, 314-764-2080, theellenor.com