Kick off summer on the right foot with some of the season’s hottest styles. Whether you are looking for some stylish slip-ons, something cute and casual or the season’s must-have heels, Marmi Shoes in Ladue has the trends that will, without a doubt, have you styling this summer.
“The trends we’re currently seeing are fisherman sandals, kitten heels and simple slip-ons,” says Ellen Calder, the store manager at Marmi Shoes in Ladue.
For fisherman sandals, Calder highly recommends the Vaneli Erinna. This 2-inch leather fisherman platform sandal is simple yet stylish, showcasing an adjustable buckle, braided jute welt and ultra-padded insole. And with colors available in white, black and brown Napa leather, there’s no shortage of styling options to choose from.
The Vaneli Marvel, meanwhile, is the 2-plus-inch kitten heel that is sure to steal some shoe lovers’ hearts. Showcasing a knotted Napa leather detailed strap, the Marvel is simple yet sophisticated. Plus, it’s available in five fantastic shades (including statement-making colors like turquoise and fuchsia).
In terms of slip-ons, Calder says the Sesto Meucci Lora reigns supreme. The slip-on’s footbed and stylish layered straps are made of super soft leather, deeming it as “one of the most comfortable slide sandals you will own.” Plus, the outside of the shoe is lined with a subtle jute fabric detailing that makes for an irresistible and darling finish. You also can’t go wrong with available shades in mint green, canary yellow or beautiful blue, since all these lovely pastels welcome a fresh start to summer.
“I love that Marmi has each of these trends covered in ways that work for each individual without being too over the top,” Calder says. “They are on-trend and also styles that you can wear now and for seasons to come.”
In addition to these trends, Calder says she’s also seeing customers continue to stock up on white sneakers, such as the Vaneli Credo.
“It's perforated and perfect to throw on with casual dresses, shorts and more this summer,” she says of the wonderful white leather lace-up sneaker that, according to the Marmi website, is “the last pair of perforated leather sneakers you will ever need.”
Similarly, Calder explains the Vaneli Brunel sandal, which has marvelous metal pyramid studs on the straps, is a customer favorite at the store.
“The Brunel continues to be a bestseller each season,” she says. “It's comfortable, comes in several colors and still makes a great statement.”
Beyond making a statement, though, Calder highly recommends customers who are shoe shopping to consider the occasion they are shopping for.
“Think about the different activities and occasions you'll be attending during the summer months,” Calder says. “Are you looking for casual everyday shoes, something for outdoor adventures or something for more elegant special events?”
Once you have your answer, Calder says Marmi staff is happy to help from there.
“Marmi is a 4th generation family-owned business and is headquartered here in St. Louis,” Calder says. “We are relatable to our clients and love building strong relationships with our customers. Each of our associates try on every style each season to get an understanding of how every shoe fits on the foot. You're guaranteed to get the perfect fit and styles that suit you.”
Calder adds: “We specialize in hard-to-find sizes, including narrow widths in most of our shoes. Many of our styles are designed to be comfortable for all-day wear and versatile enough to be your go-to all season long.”
Marmi Shoes, 8823 Ladue Road, Ladue, 314-863-1986, marmishoes.com