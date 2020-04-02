Planning on throwing – or attending – a wedding this year or next? St. Louis-based company Lonesome Traveler has your back. Or rather, neck.
Whether searching for traditional styles or modern looks, the company uses handmade craftsmanship to outfit customers with four-in-hands, bow ties and other statement accessories.
“People who buy from me almost exclusively wear my ties or other artisan ties,” owner Jenny Hill says. “My ties have a bit more modern look in terms of sizing, somewhere between a skinny tie and a more standard tie.”
The Lonesome Traveler brand, which consults with customers in the studio or through its digital marketplace, has been part of the St. Louis wedding community since 2015. Like many great local businesses of the 21st century, Lonesome Traveler began as a side project and developed into a full-time gig. Hill spent 2½ years purposefully traveling and attending shows to find new fabrics, prints and styles – essentially building and refining her repertoire. In contrast, Hill’s work in weddings specifically happened more organically.
Now it’s her specialty.
“Weddings started picking up – we started doing wholesale, and it got a lot bigger,” she says.
Hill, who has a background in design, employs two part-time workers – both of whom are seamstresses – which has allowed her to shift into a more leadership-focused role at the company. Part of leading the way is identifying industry trends.
“I’m personally seeing less of the muted blushes and sages – that stuff is always around – and [noticing] more jewel tones and color in general,” she says. “Emeralds, mustards – that’s been a really hot one recently. The majority of the weddings I do are still champagne, blush and sage.”
Lonesome Traveler uses linen and cotton fabrics, meaning most of its ties don’t have a shine to them. But that doesn’t mean they don’t stand out.
“They make this really cool fabric that has some metallic sheens in it, and I’ve been doing a lot of that,” Hill says. “Gold or metallic accents, almost like an Art Deco look. Rich tones, rich colors.”
Hill has also noticed that her customers are trending more toward themed or unique celebrations – such as intentional elopements and smaller parties with only 50 to 80 guests – and distinct designs. When Lonesome Traveler first took off, most of her ties used geometric and traditional patterns. Now she says 95 percent of her weddings feature floral designs.
“The other really big trend I’m seeing is mix-and-matching wedding parties,” she says. “[The] person getting married wears their own pattern, groomsmen wear another, and then dads and ushers are in another one.”
One major tip Hill gives: If the wedding officiant will be wearing a suit, consider the color palette of his or her necktie or outfit, as that palette will appear in all of the vow photography.
What’s next for Hill may surprise some. Following a passion for fitness, she looks to open Yes Honey Studio, a new, welcoming workout facility in St. Louis’ Grove business district sometime this summer.
In the meantime, Lonesome Traveler is still here to ensure its customers are dressed in their wedding best.
Lonesome Traveler, ltoutpost.com
Editor's Note: While we are happy to spotlight our community's unique, talented vendors, we also deeply sympathize with those who have been forced to postpone or change their wedding celebrations due to concerns over COVID-19. Look out for upcoming content on the most seamless, painless way to reschedule your festivities.