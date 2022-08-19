Students at Washington University in St. Louis design adaptive clothing for local youth with functional needs

Shelei Pan will never forget the beaming smile on Anna Bloom’s face as she appeared on the runway in her “dream dress.”

It was one of many memorable moments for Pan, a student entering her junior year at Washington University in St. Louis, as she launched Made to Model in the spring at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ annual fashion show. The project teamed Wash U students from the Sam Fox School and metro area young people with disabilities to create clothes that fit both their personalities and their functional needs.

Pan was inspired to design adaptive clothing by a classmate while attending Ladue Horton Watkins High School. “I had a friend who used a mobility device who said it was hard to find homecoming and prom dresses,” Pan explains, adding that dresses on the market were either too large to fit her friend’s frame or too adolescent in style.

Almost a year in the making, Made to Model came together after Pan successfully pitched her idea for an adaptive fashion show to Mary Ruppert-Stroescu, Sam Fox School associate professor and fashion design program director, and young models were recommended by the Special School District of St. Louis County and nonprofits Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis and Kids Enjoy Exercise Now.

The models got to know their designers through a series of meetings, learned basic fashion terminology and gained insight into the design process – from choosing fabric colors and texture to picking the final looks from design sketches.

“Fashion is a really dynamic and tangible part of your appearance that you can experiment with and make yours,” Pan says. “The models really were able to connect with their designers and tell their stories through clothing.”

The result for model Ella Schafluetzel, who uses a wheelchair, was her ideal “Cinderella dress,” designed in collaboration with student Rebecca Brooks. “Ella’s goal was to dress independently,” Pan says. “Instead of having the dress open up from the back, it opens from the side and shoulder with no zippers. Rebecca and Ella also incorporated magnetic buttons into the dress, which are easier to fasten.”

Sam Fox School senior lecturer Jennifer Ingram and student Anna Jerdee created an adaptive suit for model Andrew Tollefson. “Traditional button-up suits didn’t work well,” Pan explains, adding that his Made to Model suit design had faux buttons on the front and Velcro in back to enable him to put it on while in his wheelchair. “Working together, Andrew, Jennifer and Anna stepped beyond the boundaries of [traditional] suit design to fit Andrew’s functional needs.”

Model Emily Moranville says that participating in the show “taught me how to overcome my stage fright and be my confident, happy self! I learned how to professionally pose, more about fashion design and made some new friends.”

Made to Model shone a spotlight on individuals with disabilities – an underrepresented population in the fashion world, Pan notes. “The fashion industry has been moving in the right direction in recent years,” she explains, noting sizing inclusivity has become more mainstream. “But still, disability representation isn’t on par with that, and hopefully, it will catch up.”

The project also helped its student designers become more aware of the functional needs in fashion that are missing, Pan says. “There are some strides being made [in adaptive apparel], such as Runway of Dreams, and at Target, Zappos and Tommy Hilfiger,” Pan explains, adding that she wants to see this on a local level. “We hope to get local franchises and boutiques to work with our models, who have tons of ideas to adapt items that are currently available to be more functional. We want to use our platform to allow our models’ voices to be heard.”

Made to Model was funded by the Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement, City Studio STL and Women’s Society of Washington University, with fabric donations from Wash U alumna Paula Varsalona.

Washington University in St. Louis, 1 Brookings Drive, St. Louis, 314-935-5000, wustl.edu