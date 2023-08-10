St. Louis CITY SC is writing the next chapter in soccer history – a feat that would have been impossible without the support of hometown fans and likeminded small business owners. Enter Lusso Style, an offshoot of the Clayton-based Lusso boutique – the local fashion brand that is redefining sports gear for the female fan.

“We know St. Louis is a sports town, right? But wow, we have more than embraced CITY SC – we have clobbered it!” says Lusso Style’s co-owner Drea Ranek. “We’re breaking MLS records all over the place! It’s great watching St. Louis embrace a new team, a new league and a new stadium.”

Lusso Style has achieved licensure with other notable sports leagues, including Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association, as well as a special partnership with the Kentucky Derby to create custom apparel. But when it came to Major League Soccer, the small business was given a rare opportunity.

“Normally, you have to get licensed with a whole league,” Ranek explains. “[Since CITY] was trying to do something fresh with their retail and we were new to licensing, the MLS allowed us to do a proof of concept.”

The partnership between Lusso Style and STL CITY SC has a great ring to it: Both are women-led businesses who are making their mark. At the head of CITY SC is Carolyn Kindle Betz, supported by the first majority female-led ownership group in the league’s history. And Lusso Style had already proven it had something the other players out there didn’t: an understanding of the female fan, as reflected in its mantra, “We’re here because you’re here – in the biz, on the field, in the stands.”

Julie Marsh, the director of brand merchandise at STL CITY SC, comments on the collaboration: “[Lusso Style owners] Melissa [Nieberle] and Drea are trailblazers. We are so happy this has paved the way for them to introduce their brand to even more soccer fans and work with other clubs in the league.”

Ranek believes that Lusso Style’s success is reflected in the intentionality behind every piece the brand produces. “We are all about bringing a better selection, better quality and better fan gear for the female fan,” she says. “Our products tend to be more luxury. It has great details and beautiful fabrics.”

The goal, she continues, is for fans to wear their sports attire everywhere, and not just on game day, which is why Lusso Style’s thoughtful product designs are detail-oriented, from adding thumbholes in sleeves to including obvious or hidden pockets to pants and dresses, and using more sustainable materials like cashmere and cotton modal spandex, which offer durability. Soccer enthusiasts can also find an on-site station within CITYPARK at which to customize their Lusso Style fan apparel.

“Our team store, CITY Pavilion, is the best place to find the biggest selection of CITY merchandise and items that are exclusive to the club and can’t be found anywhere else,” says Marsh. “Our store overlooks the training facility, so you may even see our first team out practicing!”

In the near future, Lusso Style will launch a line of handbags and vegan leather goods, most of which will be stadium compliant so that women don’t have to compromise on carrying essentials – like their keys, wallet or phone – to watch a game from the stands.

Ranek reports that the brand’s success at St. Louis CITY SC has resulted in MLS officially inviting Lusso Style to license with all its teams. “I think MLS is positioned to do a lot of forward-thinking in the industry,” she adds. “They really thought about CITYPARK having no single-use plastics and doing all local restaurants, and they started it that way. So, [it makes sense in] wanting to curate their retail selection in a high-quality way that speaks to the fan.”

ADDITIONAL SHOPS FOR STL CITY SC FAN GEAR Find nonlicensed sports gear at these metro area shops. Arch Apparel, multiple locations, archapparel.com Series Six, 26 The BLVD, St. Louis, seriessixcompany.com

Shop Lusso Style’s licensed gear for St. Louis CITY SC at the CITY Pavilion, located on the second floor of the soccer stadium.

St. Louis CITY SC, 2118 Market St., St. Louis, stlcitysc.com

Lusso Style, CITY Pavilion, 2118 Market St., St. Louis, stlcitysc.com/shop, lussostyle.com