After working in the fashion industry around the world and visiting more than 40 countries, Sam Ojile is bringing his global influence to the streets of St. Louis with the opening of Rudimentary on The Hill in July 2023.
First launched online in 2022, Rudimentary is a menswear line of gently tailored, “casually elegant” pieces made from 100 percent natural material – cotton, wool, cashmere, linen and silk – and produced using a sustainable, short-supply chain process with a local St. Louis manufacturer and made to order with a 3D printing partner in Brooklyn, New York.
“‘Made to order’ is just what it sounds like – you order it, and then we make it,” Ojile says. “This allows us to offer dozens of colors in one style without buying up inventory and wasting money and resources on items that may not sell. For example, we only have three colors in our pointelle-stitched polo – navy, rose and oatmeal – but if you want it in black, we can still get that for you in about two weeks.”
Similarly, the “stock” items Rudimentary sells both online and at the new brick-and-mortar are produced in small batches that keep inventory lean and allow new styles and products to be produced quickly. The core line includes the bestselling premium tee and long-sleeve tee, the breathable pointelle-stitched polo and the knitted cotton polo in neutral colors like cream, taupe, rose, oatmeal, navy and blue. This month, Rudimentary will introduce a fall line of cashmere and wool knits including polos and turtlenecks, as well as jackets and shirts for winter.
Every element of the shirts was carefully designed by Ojile for maximum comfort and durability based on his extensive experience in the fashion industry. For example, the knitted premium tees, made of 100 percent organic Italian cotton, feature a ribbed collar and a tubular hem on the sleeves and bottom that prevents bunching and stretching.
“The premium tee is an absolute workhorse and receives nothing but compliments,” Ojile says. “Wear it with a swimsuit or a suit. Wear it five days a week. Wash it, dry it and do it over again. It takes a lot to beat down that shirt. Most, if not all, of Rudimentary’s products are what I like to call a ‘casual fit’ – it’s not tight, and it’s not baggy. It lets you live your life without having to tuck, roll, stretch and adjust your clothing throughout the day.”
The tapered pointelle-stitched polo is woven with 100 percent Italian cotton yarn for breathability in the summer months and comes in 10 colors; it wears like a T-shirt but is a polo with some flair.
At the new storefront off Marconi Avenue, Rudimentary also offers high-waisted pleated trousers in olive and navy and a few knits that aren’t on the website, as well as all-natural fragrances by Jack Henry and artwork from Alicia LaChance. Despite the menswear label, the classic fits and styles of Rudimentary clothing often appeal to women as well.
“Women often buy the knits, as they are fairly unisex,” he says. “The fit is not super slim and has a beautiful drape and fit for either men or women. The most interesting thing for me has been trying to convince men that high-waisted trousers are more comfortable and look better. There’s a misconception that high-waisted trousers make you look like Steve Urkel; in reality, they can turn you into Henry Hill from ‘Good Fellas’ or Dickie Greenleaf from ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley.’ Once you wear a pair of high-waisted pants, you will never want to wear anything else.”
The middle child of five, Ojile’s fashion roots started with hand-me-downs and hardworking stints at Gap, J.Crew and Sperry in college to save for a study abroad at Webster Vienna Private University. After two years in Europe, he moved to Chicago to work in the executive development program as a visual manager for Macy’s before leaving the corporate world to work in sales at Bonobos. When that company was also bought out by a larger corporation, Ojile moved back to Europe and landed a job at Danish startup Son of a Tailor before taking a manager job at Ralph Lauren in Washington, D.C. right before the pandemic shutdown.
“Anyone who has grown up as a middle child knows we are always the black sheep – the one to do things differently and not follow the crowd,” Ojile says. “I grew up with a family built on entrepreneurship. If I’m being honest, I hated school and corporate life in every form. This was the natural progression of my career.”
Ojile’s travels allowed him to see how the rest of the world dresses and cares for their clothes, which later became a major influence behind the natural fits and elegant simplicity of Rudimentary pieces. “I love the simplicity of the Scandinavian style but the ‘sprezzatura’ of Neapolitan tailoring,” he says. “‘Sprezzatura’ is a term used in the fashion world to mean ‘practiced nonchalance.’ Essentially, it looks like you didn’t care too much about what you put on, but because of that, it looks amazingly cool.”
Rudimentary shares its new space with Gentry’s Limited, forming a partnership of what the stores call “luxury paired brands” that elevate the everyday wardrobe. Ojile met owner Dakota G. Grady seven years ago and immediately recognized their kindred, cohesive aesthetic early on in their careers. Together, the two plan to host monthly events with area businesses to further add to the sense of community that initially drew them to The Hill.
Ojile’s global influence is apparent in Rudimentary, and his goal is to bring something completely new and fresh to St. Louis that stands the test of time. “I believe art is to be lived in and around,” he says. “There’s a reason why vintage clothing and furniture are so appealing to so many people – they are lived experiences in physical form. I believe we gravitate towards old items like that because you can feel that they were made with care. We want to do the same thing for our garments; I hope to see Rudimentary in a vintage resale shop 40 years from now. That’s when you know you’ve made a good product.”
Rudimentary, 2131 Marconi Ave., St. Louis, 314-761-4364, rudimentaryco.com