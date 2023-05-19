Tracy McFadden Wright always had a fascination with jewelry.

The Ladue mom and businesswoman of 30 years, who served as a vice president of American Express, treated herself to jewels with every bonus earned.

“How do you not love sparkly, beautiful gemstones?” McFadden Wright says. “I was constantly redesigning my own jewelry. I’d bring a bracelet to a jeweler along with a sketch and have them remake it into a necklace … or I’d change a ring into earrings.”

So, after a successful finance career and raising two children – both Ladue High School graduates – McFadden Wright wanted to take her insatiable interest in jewelry to the next level.

“I decided to go back to school at 50 years old,” she says, noting that she earned an Applied Jewelry Professional certification and a Graduate Diamonds designation at The Gemological Institute of America.

With plenty of passion and her new education in tow, McFadden Wright turned her lifelong hobby into a business, launching Tresina Jewels during the pandemic. Named for her moniker bestowed by her Italian great-grandmothers, Tresina is an online jewelry boutique and design studio carrying a wide range of fine jewelry, including GIA-graded diamonds, precious gemstones and 14K to 18K gold pieces at every price point.

“Because I don’t have the costs of a storefront or employees, I’m able to offer prices that are 40 to 50 percent lower than jewelry stores [in] a broad selection of price points, from a $300 name pendant for a new mom to a $50,000 diamond engagement ring,” McFadden Wright notes. “Much of what I do is custom, so my client isn’t limited by what I have in inventory on a given day. Instead, we can work together to design something special.”

Additionally, through her new Tresina Diamond Concierge Program for engagement ring buyers, McFadden Wright is combining her finance experience and GIA knowledge to educate younger generations on the jewelry industry. “The idea came to me when my son wanted to propose to his girlfriend, and I realized how much confusion there is in the marketplace, especially with young buyers,” she recalls.

To simplify the process, McFadden Wright meets with each client to discuss their preferences and budget. “I encourage clients to shop around first and get a sense of what they like as far as shape and size, then come to me with specifics,” she explains. “I will find the largest, highest quality GIA diamond for your budget and will charge you 10 percent over my cost for the stone. This transparency is unheard of in the industry, but I feel it’s important for building a trusting relationship.”

Tresina clients have been shocked at the high-quality and low price points, McFadden Wright says. “I just had a young client buy an engagement ring and remark that his friend spent the same amount for a stone half the size, with lower clarity,” she shares. “I want you to get value for what you’re buying.”

During what she calls her “second coming,” McFadden Wright notes: “It’s not about making money. It’s about making people happy.”