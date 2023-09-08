There’s something sacred about finding value in your natural beauty. Leslie Hughes learned that at a critical time in her life, which prompted her to create a celebration for the St. Louis community (and beyond) that recognizes the importance of self-love.

“I started Frizzy by Nature [during] a specific time in my life where I needed additional encouragement, self-love, purpose and motivation,” says the founder and CEO of the local nonprofit that hosts Frizz Fest. “I really created the organization with the intention to carry other women along on that journey with me.” She conceptualized Frizz Fest to further provide a safe place for Black persons and POC to build community, feel seen and feel celebrated.

Since its launch in 2017, Frizz Fest has seen exponential growth from hundreds of attendees to an estimated 5,000 for the 2023 festival, taking place on Sept. 16 at Tower Grove Park. This year’s headliner is Grammy award-winner Mýa, the popular R&B artist behind “Case of the Ex (Whatcha Gonna Do),” “Ghetto Superstar (That is What You Are)” and “Lady Marmalade.”

“Mýa, as an artist and a person, embodies what Frizz Fest is all about,” Hughes says. “She’s really into healthy living and wellness. She’s vegan and works out. Her energy really matches what we’re trying to get across through the festival.”

FRIZZ FEST EVENT DETAILS Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tower Grove Park in St. Louis RSVP (encouraged but not required) at frizzybynature.com. Tickets for Mýa, with opener BeBe, start at $50 and can be purchased at ticketfalcon.com.

A critical aspect of self-care, says Hughes, is recognizing what your body and mind needs, from rest to getting fit to hair care and even to opening up.

“I was going through … depression over losing loved ones,” Hughes says about the time period in which she launched Frizz Fest. “Once you start to be vulnerable with yourself and realize the things you need to be your best self, you can be open to the community, grab onto someone else and help them through that journey, as well.”

The quest for self-appreciation can be a fun process, as the 2023 Frizz Fest shows. Guests of all ages are encouraged to bring family and friends and to come hungry. Around 50 vendors will be on-site, with 19 offering food. A children’s zone will feature kid-friendly activities, and demonstrations with product samples will educate on ways to nourish and style hair.

“Our goal,” says Hughes, “is to be able to keep doing what we are doing but in a more major way.” The event unites local artists, musicians, business owners and organizations together with a mission of helping people to navigate that sometimes challenging path to self-acceptance.

Frizzy by Nature, frizzybynature.com