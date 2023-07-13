Sometimes inspiration comes to you – you see Margot Robbie’s fluttery curtain bangs in the Barbie movie or a fabulous balayage on TikTok and march right into the nearest salon with a screenshot and a vision for your next big cut. Other times, you feel the urge to try something new but the inspiration just isn’t there.
If the latter sounds more like you, Anna Rounds, owner of Credere Studio hair salon in Weldon Spring, is here to help.
A fresh new cut
Although many clients talk about wanting to make a change for a while before they actually pull the trigger, Rounds isn’t a stranger to clients making more impromptu requests or who are nervous about making a dramatic change.
“Most of the time, changing their haircut isn’t the most nerve-wracking part,” Rounds says. “It’s knowing what to do with it after they leave the salon – the scary styling-at-home transition.”
To assuage these fears, finding a stylist who will teach you how to work with your new ’do can be a game changer. When a client asks for something new, Rounds says, she takes time during the styling portion of the appointment to teach simple techniques to achieve the same style at home.
If it’s not the at-home upkeep giving you pause, it may just be the simple question of “What will look good on me?” According to Rounds, talking to your stylist about what cut will best suit your face shape, hair texture and hair density can help set you up for success.
“If a client is still hesitant on making the change, I will offer smaller changes to start, and then encourage my guest to work with the small changes, and maybe add more at their next appointment,” Rounds says. “Face framing can soften the length of one’s face. Even longer curtain bangs blended into face framing is a good choice – as it grows out, you won’t have the funky grown-out bang look!”
Changing up the color
When it comes to color, a baby step for changing up your routine can involve playing around with your usual colors while incorporating new tones or depths. This may mean pulling color through to the ends instead of just a regular root touch-up or adjusting the tone of your usual blonding treatment to appear warmer or icier, for example.
Going for a warmer, more natural blonde is currently in vogue, and will likely become even more popular come autumn, Rounds says: “For a while, the trend was kind of stuck in an unnatural white/icy blonde stage. I’m starting to see more people going for a neutral/beige and some even a little more of a warmer [golden] blonde. Being a blonde specialist, I love all the different tones/shades of blonde; however, I am loving the transition to a warmer blonde being a top pick for more clients.”
For complete newbies to all-over hair color, Rounds recommends trying a gloss treatment – a semi-permanent color, which will last for six to eight weeks and slowly fade with each shampoo, so a line of demarcation [roots] won’t develop as hair grows. As a starting point for highlights, she recommends trying some lighter pieces concentrated around the face and throughout the back of the head for a sun-kissed look.
For a lower-maintenance look that requires less frequent trips to the salon to keep up, balayage (a free-hand painting technique for blonding) is an on-trend option that’s easy to adjust to your preferred level of drama.
“Think of it as a sun-kissed, lived-in, dimensional color,” Rounds says. “The highlights don’t go all the way up to the root, and you can go subtle to blend and just have natural dimension – or you can go brighter and bolder! The cool thing about this technique is that the highlights are already blended, so when it grows out there aren’t any harsh lines.”
Credere Studio, 1090 Wolfrum Road, Suite 122, Weldon Springs, 636-373-3782, crederestudio.glossgenius.com