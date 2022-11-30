 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
On Trend

Merry and bright attire that can light up a room

Spark joy with your wardrobe this holiday season.

Dress1_120222.jpg

Ulla Johnson dress, $530, Vie (viestlouis.com)

feb8b7e4-6a7a-11ed-98ca-00163ec2aa77.jpg

Alice & Olivia dress, $595, Vie

1d11eca6-6a7b-11ed-8de7-00163ec2aa77.jpg

The Sei blouse, $475, Vie

14ad9ef2-6a7b-11ed-8bc8-00163ec2aa77.jpg

Marc Fisher heel, $160, Nordstrom (nordstrom.com)

Bracelet_120222 copy.jpg

Cult Gaia clutch, $328, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)

f1b14a84-6a7a-11ed-a305-00163ec2aa77.jpg

Tanya Taylor dress, $575, Neiman Marcus

098411dc-6a7b-11ed-952c-00163ec2aa77.jpg

Pearl bow earrings, $28, BaubleBashSTL (instagram.com/baublebashstl)

People are also reading…

04797858-6a7b-11ed-999b-00163ec2aa77.jpg

Bow earrings, $28, BaubleBashSTL

eb3cc296-6a7a-11ed-bb4f-00163ec2aa771.jpg

Ramy Brook faux leather halter top, $285, Hearth and Soul (hearthandsoul.com)

f80804ea-6a7a-11ed-a106-00163ec2aa77.jpg

SALONI dress, $750, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)

eebfa8a2-6a7a-11ed-b9e7-00163ec2aa77.jpg

THML top, $82, Paisley Boutique (instagram.com/paisleyboutiquestl)

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular