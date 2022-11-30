Merry and bright attire that can light up a room

Spark joy with your wardrobe this holiday season.
Ulla Johnson dress, $530, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Alice & Olivia dress, $595, Vie
The Sei blouse, $475, Vie
Marc Fisher heel, $160, Nordstrom (nordstrom.com)
Cult Gaia clutch, $328, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)
Tanya Taylor dress, $575, Neiman Marcus
Pearl bow earrings, $28, BaubleBashSTL (instagram.com/baublebashstl)
Bow earrings, $28, BaubleBashSTL
Ramy Brook faux leather halter top, $285, Hearth and Soul (hearthandsoul.com)
SALONI dress, $750, Saks Fifth Avenue (saksfifthavenue.com)
THML top, $82, Paisley Boutique (instagram.com/paisleyboutiquestl)