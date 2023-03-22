Vintage shops have something special to offer the St. Louis metro area. With everything from luxury resale to future vintage products, discover what three of these unique boutiques have in store.

May’s Place

Stop by May’s Place, a vintage treasure trove offering special, sustainable fashion finds.

Boasting apparel and accessories from the 1890s to 1990s, with an emphasis on the 1960s to 1970s, the vintage boutique, located in City Foundry STL, carries “a slightly western-influenced … [to] pretty edgy” collection, according to owner Katie May.

“We like to say we’re a little bit country, a little bit rock‘n’roll,” she says.

May was inspired to open a fashion-forward shop rooted in sustainability after working in the corporate world of a clothing industry full of fast-fashion retailers.

With its slogan ‘Be Green, Buy Vintage,’ May’s passion for secondhand, sustainable, slow fashion translates to the store stocking everyday denim to T-shirts, as well as unique pieces, vintage sterling silver and fine jewelry.

“I really lean into offering extra-special pieces for when you really want to stand out,” she notes. “We also stock a line of vintage-inspired, plus-size dresses handmade by a local designer.”

May’s Place, 3725 Foundry Way, Suite 135, St. Louis, 314-659-8745, maysplacestl.com

East • West

In the heart of the metro’s Central West End, find ‘future vintage’ at East • West.

Among its more than 20 brands and designers from New York and Los Angeles to London and Japan, the unique menswear boutique offers brands such as Gitman Vintage, which pays tribute to the past with its made-in-the-U.S.A. American heritage sport-shirt line and Slow’s slow-fashion, vintage-inspired workwear, handcrafted with custom fabrics that were developed on vintage shuttle looms.

“Our goal is to curate items that we consider ‘future vintage’… clothing that will still hold value in 10 to 20 years,” says owner Roy Brady. “Many of our designers even use vintage machinery to create the product, blending contemporary design with vintage quality.”

In the airy retail space outfitted with vintage furniture, peruse perennial offerings such as premium heavyweight tees and sweatshirts, hard-wearing trousers and military-inspired slacks and hand-selected accessories.

The shop’s stock is constantly rotating, according to Brady. “We offer an everyday, laidback, midwestern wardrobe … with cuts rooted in classic menswear that takes cues from high-end, luxury fashion.”

East • West, 387 N. Euclid Ave., St. Louis, 314-553-9288, eastandwest.store

The Vault Luxury Resale

Specializing in designer handbags from high-quality brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Goyard, Tory Burch, Kate Spade and more, The Vault Luxury Resale carries today’s luxury styles and vintage couture.

“We believe in luxury for all,” notes Laura Maurice, chief curator and co-owner.

Founded more than 30 years ago by Maurice’s mother, Sue McCarthy, the company was launched to fill a gap in high-end resale shops in the metro area.

Offering a wide range of designer labels and styles in its 7,000-square-foot showroom, the chic boutique has hundreds of items, including size-inclusive dresses in sizes 0 to 22.

“Our shopping experience is one-of-a-kind in St. Louis,” Maurice shares. “We have become a regular destination for locals and visitors from all over the world.”

The Vault Luxury Resale, 2325 S. Brentwood Blvd., Brentwood, 314-736-6511, thevaultluxuryresale.com