Lux & Nyx’s ‘Pay It Forward’ gift boxes support women-owned businesses this holiday season

This holiday season, Lux & Nyx is offering a gorgeous gift box that’s full of goodies and gives a boost to multiple women-owned businesses in the metro area.
“At Lux & Nyx, we are huge fans of empowering high-achieving women,” Lux & Nyx founder Lisa Hu says. “After all, that’s what our brand and our products are all about. When we learned that only 22 percent of small businesses are women‑owned and only 17 percent are minority-owned, my team and I instantly knew that we needed to do something about it – and that we had to start with our beloved home, St. Louis.”
Hu says her team brainstormed, and the result was to create the “Pay It Forward” holiday box.
“These gift boxes were made with the hope that we can inspire many to be advocates for woman-owned businesses, which is far more important than just raising awareness on the current statistical numbers,” Hu says. “Also, I strongly believe that each of the products will ‘hit different’ when you know exactly why they were developed in the first place. With these boxes, the gifting experience will be more meaningful, inspiring and impactful.”
People are also reading…
Every box features different goodies from women-owned businesses based in the metro area, such as Bijoux, Big Heart Tea, Pure Vibes, Urban Candle Co. and Rose & Peddle. Hu says the boxes are designed so that recipients of a wide age range and with a variety of interests can enjoy them.
“You can expect to see our very own Wine-Down Tote, plus a variety of products including desserts, snacks, tea, candles and more in these gift boxes,” Hu adds. “And this is our most favorite part: You’ll find inspiring stories of the entrepreneurs that started each of the local businesses. I promise, you’ll want to support their businesses more after knowing them better!”
There are currently two gift boxes available through an online form: a $75 option that includes five products and a $150 option that includes 10 products. Early-bird orders placed before Nov. 18 will ship by Dec. 1 and will include complimentary custom-designed notecards with them, while the standard orders placed through Dec. 5 will ship on Dec. 12.
“As an Asian American woman with a company committed to empowering women, I have always been a fan of small businesses and the women behind them,” Hu says. “I believe that being a woman itself is a superpower and that we are always driven by things that matter – may they be big or small or anything in between. … With these gift boxes, we extend our support to St. Louis-based businesses run by inspiring and amazing women with moving stories.”
Lux & Nyx, 3630 Corporate Trail Drive, Earth City, luxandnyx.com