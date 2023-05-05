In her 20-plus years doing high-end, on-location event hair and makeup, owner Lisa Lipsitz has had her hands on it all – every hair type and length, skin color and texture, every particular or bold request and the range of extreme weather – with her company, Looks by Lisa. Forged from a dark time in her personal life, Lipsitz learned to embrace the philosophy that she (and all women) are beautiful as they are and grew to become a local go-to for bridal beauty services.
Lipsitz estimates Looks by Lisa books more than 400 events per year, most of them St. Louis weddings, plus headshots, TV appearances, bat mitzvahs, proms, balls, graduations and more. Quick math would tell you she needs a highly organized, reliable, talented team to make that happen, and she counts the dozen diverse, multicultural makeup artists and hair stylists on her staff as some of the best in the city.
“I’m still very hands-on; I don’t ask my team to do anything I wouldn’t do or haven’t done many, many times in my past,” says Lipsitz, who estimates she’s done makeup for more than 800 weddings herself. “I’m in the trenches with them. My team and my bride clients know that, which is why we’re so successful.”
Adding to that success is Lipsitz’s impressive resume in the beauty industry. Growing up in Ladue, she cut her chops working for Dior in college in Kansas City and joined her family’s business after moving back to St. Louis, where she learned practical business skills and the power of strong connections working in international sales for 15 years. But things in her personal life grew dark: Lipsitz had two kids under 4 years old, wasn’t sleeping and was grieving the recent death of her sister from cancer. “I was just trying to get through the end of the day; it was a very difficult time in my life,” she says. “I was 38 and knew I didn’t want to stand on my feet eight hours a day behind a beauty counter forever. I think this was a way I could be my own boss and make my own money.”
Utilizing her business and beauty background, Lipsitz made a website and slowly started freelancing wedding makeup, booking about 10 gigs a year and growing the Looks by Lisa network.
Through the years, Lipsitz has worked as a regional artist trainer and served on the national and pro artist teams for some of the best in the biz – Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Givenchy, NARS, Smashbox, Urban Decay, Laura Mercier and more. She’s also earned an advanced certification in airbrush makeup from Temptu in Los Angeles, a rare distinction in St. Louis. She and her team, many of whom also represent brands like Chanel and Dior themselves, stock their kits with these same luxury products for use with clients.
Lipsitz says many Looks by Lisa customers are drawn to a more elegant and polished look that’s less heavy and “superglam” and instead enhances one’s natural beauty. “My motto when I’m doing makeup is we go very slow – it’s very easy to add but very difficult to subtract,” she says. “I don’t like that metamorphosis when you don’t recognize the person when you get done with them, and I think that’s a horrible thing to promote – you’re essentially saying to someone, ‘You aren’t pretty, so to make you look pretty, I need to make you look like someone else.’ I was on the Bobbi Brown team when Bobbi still owned it, and we didn’t even contour noses because you’re telling women there’s something wrong with your nose and we need to contour it.”
Lipsitz believes making someone feel beautiful and secure shouldn’t be based on their pocketbook. Charges for a bride’s hair, makeup and trials come in around $500, and then $100 each for additional hair and makeup, per person, for parties of any size. There’s no upcharge for airbrushed makeup, but Lipsitz notes factors of skin type and texture, how much coverage the bride wants and wedding-day weather as potential factors should they go that route.
In January 2023, Looks by Lisa opened a studio and salon on the third floor of the Slavin Building in Clayton for makeup and hair trials and consultations, as well as selling and demonstrating lines of Korean skincare and Face Atelier makeup from Canada that Lipsitz extensively researched and vetted. Plus, in her long-term client relationships, she saw a gaping need to teach women to embrace their changing face and skin and to enhance and glow rather than flatten and disguise. “At the studio, I can work one-on-one with women and brides, and I’m going to be teaching classes for women over 40 on how to do their makeup,” she says. “I see women in their 40s and 50s still using makeup they loved in college, so I try to show them the ways their skin changes – a lot of women are wearing way too much makeup, which is aging.”
At the end of the day, Lipsitz has always been real with her customers – she wants everyone to feel beautiful, yes, but also to trust her to take care of them on their big day.
“That’s how my business really exploded, because for years, working by myself through the death of my sister and both my parents, I still showed up at weddings, smiled and did what I had to do,” Lipsitz says. “My dad passed away on a Thursday, and I still did a wedding on that Saturday. I didn’t have a team back then, so I went and did what I had promised I would. These are relationships to me, and I think our brides know we really care about them and that this is very important to us.”
Looks by Lisa, Slavin Building, 8000 Bonhomme Ave., Clayton (by appointment only), 314-229-1964, looksbylisa.com