Gabe Mueller’s nail wrap company, Ivy & Ash, is more than just a trendy, time-saving alternative to painting your nails – it also has a focus on accessibility and female empowerment. The nail wraps can be easily applied at home and dry in under 20 minutes, preventing the chipping or smudging accidents that occur with slower-to-dry polish. Not only is the application process effortless, but Ivy & Ash is also more affordable than the typical professional manicure.
“If ‘feeling good’ for you means taking time to go to the salon and it’s within your budget, that’s great,” Mueller says. “But many of us want to have good nails and would rather spend our money and time elsewhere. Nail wraps are a good alternative – it’s so empowering for women to have the autonomy to spend our money and time where we want to.”
St. Louis-based Ivy & Ash nail wraps are modern, stylish adhesive nail art strips that come in solid-colored, glittery and patterned options, nearly all designed by Mueller. Unlike traditional polish, nail wraps are nontoxic, require zero dry time and last up to two weeks. Each set of wraps is $10 and comes with a cuticle pusher and a mini nail file to make the application process as smooth as possible. The 50-plus options available on Ivy & Ash’s website include a wide range of designs, such as the bestselling neutral shade Dusty Rose, gold-streaked taupe Goal Getter and a flashier emerald-green watercolor, Emerald City.
"I envision a woman putting on Goal Getter when she has an important presentation or big job interview –it’s fairly neutral and not too flashy, with a little bit of added pizazz to help someone look down at their great nails and feel extra confident and polished … no pun intended,” Mueller teases.
Four times per year, she also releases seasonal designs based on what’s trending on her Instagram feed, feedback from customer surveys and consultations with a trend forecaster. The spring and early summer drop this month highlighted #barbiecore in the glittery, bright-fuchsia Glam Girl set and all things neon in the Groovy set with orange and pink abstract swirls. Golden Touch is more neutral with a ’90s-inspired French tip and a minimalist gold-glitter outline, deviating from the traditional white tip that was popular 30 years ago.
Mueller started Ivy & Ash out of her Dogtown home in June 2020 and has since expanded the business to an office down the street for working and housing inventory. After two years using stock designs and products from a manufacturer, she invested in fully redesigning the product itself – the shape and how the adhesive backing peels off – to be a fully custom nail wrap, completely distinct from other competitors in the market. She also expanded her reach across the U.S. and Canada and is now sold in 175 stores and counting, including 26 Scheels sporting goods locations. Locally, Ivy & Ash can be found at Mix & Match, located off Macklind Avenue, and City Foundry.
Mueller is also a professional trombonist who still plays ensemble and teaches private lessons despite the lack of female contemporaries in the male-dominated music field.
“Growing up, I was aware of being the only girl in the trombone section or in jazz band,” Mueller says. “Today, I’m often the only female in ensembles. The same thing goes for entrepreneurship – there are so many men who own or start businesses. There still aren’t as many female CEOs or women who can see themselves starting businesses, being entrepreneurs and taking those risks. It’s really important for me to show other women that this is an option for you; it’s not just a boys’ club anymore.”
Mueller didn’t grow up getting manicures often because they were expensive and time-consuming; however, she recalls a well-loved, giant bag of polish she carried with her, as well as an affinity for doing her nails to boost her mood and self-confidence in situations in which she felt "different."
“Personally, being that role model and that example of how a woman can be successful running a business is really important,” she says. “I think about what my ideal customer is wearing on her nails. [For example], if she’s going to be a total boss, what’s going to make her feel great and what’s going to make her feel powerful to go out into the world and be successful?”
Ivy & Ash, 314-626-4413, shopivyandash.com