How to build a sustainable capsule wardrobe, according to St. Louis area designers

The change in seasons marks the perfect time to reinvigorate the staple pieces in your wardrobe. Given the furious flow of fast-fashion choices, which frequently leave shoppers thirsting for chic options, metro area designers and trendsetters Katie Borcherding and Theresa Mucelli are making sustainable fashion itself fashionable.
Textile designer, environmentalist and owner of the Cherokee Street womenswear boutique Ardently, Mucelli believes in designing ethical, functional capsule pieces that can be worn for multiple seasons.
“A capsule wardrobe is really about having items in your closet that you can wear time after time and in multiple, different ways,” Mucelli says.
A capsule wardrobe provides the ideal launchpad for getting creative with outfits while being a conscious consumer. And as people switch out their summer closet in favor of fall staples, Mucelli explains that building an efficient capsule wardrobe not only helps people be more conscious consumers but also reduces the strain of fast fashion on the planet.
The fast-fashion business model relies on fast-moving trends and the consumers who follow them. It involves labels manufacturing cheaply produced, low-quality clothing that follows runway trends year-round, according to a report by the nonprofit website/magazine Ethical Consumer. And as influencer culture drives people’s commitment to fast-fashion trends, the effects of this excess production are proving disastrous for the environment.
Borcherding, owner of Katie Kantley Boutique and textile artist and designer, believes in creating ethically made garments that are beautiful and durable and that are made completely from native plant dyes. After studying fashion design at Columbia’s Stephens College and the London College of Fashion and honing her craft under a milliner in Paris, Borcherding developed a rich appreciation for the art of designing sustainable but functional fashion pieces.
When putting together a capsule wardrobe, Borcherding recommends first weeding out clothes that don’t fit and that can’t be altered, and then recycling them to thrift shops.
“If there is a way to alter an item, keep, wear and enjoy it, then that is the best thing to do,” Borcherding says. “The most sustainable garment is the one that is already in your closet.” She notes that, with her background in sewing and patternmaking, most of her capsule wardrobe boasts items more than a decade old and pieces from her very own collection.
Similarly, Mucelli has some decade-old pieces in her own capsule wardrobe, which she styles in a classic way – “worn and layered multiseasonally,” she says.
“A capsule piece is something that you can wear multiple times that’s really timeless – something you’re not going to want to get rid of in a year because it’s fast fashion and has been trendy for a while,” Mucelli elaborates.
Although both designers recommend starting with what you have and then trying to fill in the gaps, Borcherding notes that it’s vital that a capsule wardrobe reflect and complement a person’s occupation and lifestyle. Pieces should feel good, be simple to launder and take care of, and be able to sustain more than a few seasons of wear and tear.
As a young mom, Borcherding notes that her closet includes lots of functional pieces that have muted, neutral colors designed for pairing. Her capsule wardrobe embodies minimalism, including a collection of core pieces with fewer than five items in each category (dresses, pants, T-shirts, sweaters and so forth).
Borcherding’s technique for layering items mirrors Mucelli’s: copious layers of muted base colors with a bold flare (usually a scarf) to top off the look.
“There are no hard-and-fast rules in my closet,” Borcherding says, explaining that fashion rules that were prominent 20 years ago have been abandoned among environmentally conscious designers.
Although she doesn’t spend much time in stores these days, Borcherding recommends Descendant in Webster Groves as a great boutique for shoppers to find responsibly made pieces to complement a novice’s capsule wardrobe. Mucelli’s boutique, Ardently, is also a fitting local spot to find sustainable, affordable core pieces of all sizes. Mucelli recommends getting started with a new store favorite: a black maxi dress in the T-shirt style that’s made from thick-knit, Tencel fabric.
“It’s a good piece because it can be layered with a cardigan or sweater over it, worn by itself with a belt or layered under a cute camisole,” Mucelli says. “It’s a blank canvas, so to speak, and that makes it something that’ll work with many items already in someone’s closet.”
Ardently, 2001 Cherokee St., St. Louis, ardentlystl.com
Katie Kantley Boutique, katiekantley.com