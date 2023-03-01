Bid adieu to the winter chill with these refreshingly verdant pieces.
Farm Rio Morada Boa Guipire dress, $295, Paisley Boutique (instagram.com/paisleyboutiquestl)
J.Crew floral blouse, $98, J.Crew (jcrew.com)
Balenciaga Neo Cagole leather bag, $2,400, Nordstrom (nordstrom.com)
Rails dress, $228, Cha Boutique (shop-cha.com)
J.Crew poplin shirt, $98, J.Crew
L’Agence jeans, $275, Vie (viestlouis.com)
Dolce Vita sandals, $100, Nordstrom
Forest Callan earrings, $68, Tuckernuck (tnuck.com)
Rungolee Aspen blouse, $229, (rungolee.com)
Alexis Zelda midi dress, $895, Neiman Marcus (neimanmarcus.com)