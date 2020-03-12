Olivia Jondle is always picking up pieces. She picks up pieces of vintage fabric anywhere she can – antique stores, estate sales, her Great Aunt Nancy’s closet. She picked up her work ethic and her company’s name from her father, Rusty. She even picked herself up, after multiple car accidents, and pivoted her career in the name of passion.
“I had a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do with my life,” Jondle says. “And I kind of freaked out after I got back and quit my job, and I bought a sewing machine and just sort of started working through this horde of vintage fabric that I’d been collecting since high school.”
Fast-forward to today, and Jondle now owns The Rusty Bolt, the locally based custom vintage apparel design company that specializes in sustainability and body positivity and that is frequently featured at eclectic clothier May’s Place in The Grove business district in St. Louis.
With a bachelor of fine arts from The San Francisco Art Institute and a childhood of playing dress-up behind her, Jondle has always entrenched herself in the artistic world and says she thinks of herself not as a designer, but instead as a creative who merely picked up a skill. “Honestly, for most of my designs, I allow the materials that I find tell me what to do with them,” she says.
Jondle works exclusively with vintage and found fabric, a business model that feeds her soul in more ways than one. “For me, vintage clothing is incredibly special because each item has a history of its own,” she says. “Not only that, but the sustainability of not creating new fashions and to utilize what we already have, things that have a history and a weight and a nostalgic notion to them, is really valuable to me.”
As important as vintage clothing is to Jondle, she says she hasn’t always found a place for people like herself in that space. “Representation is a really big, important thing that is kind of starting to get attention,” she says. “Growing up, I was really heavy, and I never saw people that looked like me being celebrated, and I always felt this immense pressure, just like every other human, who kind of feels left out or like they’re not one of the chosen ones because of the way that they look. And so I think that creating styles that are not only flattering but also comfortable really helps people to feel empowered in their daily lives, which is really magical.”
Jondle is spreading that magic all over the metro area with custom work that can even incorporate her customers’ heirloom fabrics, but she started with May’s Place.
“May’s Place is amazing, and I have nothing but magical, wonderful things to say about the entire team,” she says of the partnership. “I reached out to them when I first started with this as my goal, saying this is where I want to be. I didn’t expect them to be like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’ Because I was sort of shooting for the stars, I guess, within the context of St. Louis.
“It’s really nice to have a place where I can send people to try my items on, which I think is a big part of being a conscientious consumer. You can take the time to consider if it fits you right, if it will work in your closet with the rest of your clothes. Being able to send my potential clients to a place that’s so warm and inviting and supportive is so great. They’re just cheerleaders for everyone, and I love that."
Jondle’s biggest new development – aside from moving into a bigger studio space in St. Louis’ Soulard neighborhood and hopefully expanding her team in the near future – is a fashion line she’s working on that will be revealed at a sustainable fashion show by May’s Place on April 16 at Wild Carrot in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood. That show will include Jondle’s all-time favorite piece: an orange velvet jacket.
Although the trends that most interest Jondle are constantly evolving – currently, she’s enamored of 1940s silhouettes like wide-legged pants, workwear and jumpsuits – the moral pillars she’s built her business on remain the same.
“‘Slow fashion’ means to be intentional and to be aware of our impact and take the time to make one-off pieces as opposed to mass-producing the same thing for large numbers of people,” Jondle notes. “It kind of goes against the capitalistic model that we have right now and beckons back to when things were custom-made or when things were made in the home, which I think is really important.”
From the forgotten fabrics Jondle unearths to the ethically made, quality pieces she turns them into, customers of The Rusty Bolt themselves certainly have found something special.
The Rusty Bolt, therustyboltz.com